EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as upbeat retail sales figures and other U.S. data pointed to a strengthening economy and lifted optimism about consumer spending.

Indexes ended well off their highs for the day, however, paring gains late in the session as U.S. crude oil fell below $60 a barrel for the first time in five years.

LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped to a six-week low on Thursday as mining shares fell sharply on concern that metals demand is weakening, while some stocks traded without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts.

Aberdeen Asset Management, 3I Group, Associated British Foods and Babcock fell 1.6 to 3.4 percent as they went ex-dividend on Thursday.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Friday as Wall Street advanced on strong retail sales, raising hopes for resilience in the U.S. economy that could help offset slowing growth in other major economies.

The Nikkei benchmark rose 1.1 percent by 0138 GMT to 17,449.70, on course to snap a three-day losing streak. However, it looked set to post a loss of around 2.6 percent for the week.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.4 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar was firmer against most of its major peers early on Friday thanks in part to upbeat U.S. retail sales data, while nervousness over falling oil prices kept the Canadian dollar pinned near a five-year low.

Crude oil slid below $59 a barrel for the first time in over five years, extending a sharp decline that prompted a surprise interest rate cut from the Norwegian central bank on Thursday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long bonds rallied and the yield curve was the flattest in six years on Thursday after the government auction for 30-year bonds saw strong demand, selling at the lowest yields since 2012.

A reach for yield has pushed investors to seek out longer-dated U.S. debt, with few alternatives for high-quality bonds.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Friday as the dollar got some relief from robust U.S. economic data, but the metal was on track for its largest weekly climb since June on gains earlier in the week from safe-haven demand.

Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,226.20 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after ending relatively flat over the past two sessions.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London zinc steadied on Friday from six-month lows plumbed the session before, with a reading on China's industrial health later expected to underline decelerating demand for metals.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.2 percent to $2,192 a tonne by 0130 GMT, after ending up 0.7 percent in the previous session when it fell to its weakest since mid-June at $2,153.50 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude dropped more than $1 to a fresh 5-1/2 year low below $59 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday, extending losses on persistent concerns over a supply glut and a bearish demand outlook.

Front-month U.S. crude was down 87 cents at $59.08 a barrel by 2351 GMT after falling as low as $58.85, the weakest intraday level since July 2009. The contract has lost more than 10 percent so far this week, on course for a third weekly drop.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)