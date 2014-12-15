EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday, leaving the benchmark S&P 500 with its worst weekly performance since May 2012, as investors pulled back from the markets in response to oil's free-fall and more weak data out of China.

Oil's declines have underscored concerns about global demand, and with the S&P 500 having hit a record high only last week, investors were loath to fight the downward pressure on stocks, which accelerated in the final minutes of trading. The S&P dropped 3.5 percent on the week after seven straight weeks of gains.

LONDON - Britain's FTSE share index posted its biggest weekly loss in more than three years on Friday as crude oil prices fell further and disappointing Chinese economic data hit commodity stocks.

The FTSE 100 fell 161 points, or 2.5 percent, to 6,300.63 points, taking its weekly loss to 6.3 percent, the biggest since August 2011.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Monday after slumping oil prices toppled Wall Street shares, while investors drew little comfort from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's landslide win in a snap election over the weekend.

The Nikkei benchmark sagged 0.8 percent to 17,227.79 by 0136 GMT, after recovering slightly from a trough of 17,037.21 touched shortly after the open.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.6 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar quivered in choppy trading against the yen on Monday as oil prices continued to sink on a weak outlook for global demand, while risk aversion pressured U.S. Treasury yields.

A big victory for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition in an election on Sunday was a boost for his reflationary economic policies, which are likely to weigh on the yen in the long term. But the Japanese currency initially rose as shares dropped, before it pulled off its session highs.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as a relentless slide in crude oil prices hurt stocks and increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt on concerns about falling inflation.

Oil fell $2 a barrel to new five-year lows Friday after the world's energy watchdog forecast even lower prices next year on weaker demand and higher supplies.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied above $1,200 an ounce on Monday after posting its biggest weekly gain in two months as the dollar slipped.

But further steep losses in oil prices, which touched fresh 5-1/2-year lows, could hurt gold's appeal as a hedge against oil-led inflation, capping the metal's gains.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Monday, holding up despite a steep drop in crude oil, on expectations that China could move to shore up its economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading flat at $6,489.75 a tonne by 0127 GMT, from the previous session when it also finished little changed.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell as much as 2.5 percent on Monday to a new five-year low near $60 a barrel after the International Energy Agency forecast further price falls and OPEC's chief defended the group's decision not to cut its output target.

Oil producers group OPEC can ride out a slump in oil prices and keep output unchanged, its head Abdullah al-Badri said on Sunday, arguing market weakness did not reflect supply and demand fundamentals and could have been driven by speculators

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)