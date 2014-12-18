EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 scored its best day since October
2013 on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gave an upbeat
assessment of the U.S. economy and said it would take a patient
approach toward raising interest rates.
The rally, which followed a three-day losing streak, was
also driven by a 4.2 percent gain in the S&P energy index
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly higher on
Wednesday after a sharp decline earlier in the session, with
energy and mining stocks rallying following a recovery in crude
oil and industrial metals prices.
Expectations that the European Central Bank will take fresh
measures to support the region's economy and that the U.S.
Federal Reserve's final statement of the year later on Wednesday
will be less hawkish also improved sentiment, analysts said.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 2.5 percent on
Thursday morning after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave an upbeat
assessment of the U.S. economy and promised to take a patient
approach towards raising interest rates.
The Nikkei was at 17,242.15 in mid-morning trade,
posting its biggest one-day gain since early November and
pulling away from a 6-1/2-week low of 16,672.94 hit on
Wednesday.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is 1.08 percent higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar took the upper hand on Thursday after
the Federal Reserve signalled it was on track to raise interest
rates next year, altering a pledge to keep them near zero for a
"considerable time" in a show of confidence in the U.S. economy.
The Fed said it would take a "patient" approach in deciding
when to bump borrowing costs higher, guidance which it said is
consistent with its previous statement that rates will be low
"for a considerable time."
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve tweaked its message on interest rates,
saying that while it was in no hurry to raise them, it will
monitor data on growth and inflation to decide on the timing of
such a move.
Trading in the bond market swung wildly after the release of
the latest policy statement from the Federal Open Market
Committee after its two-day meeting.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near its weakest level in more than
two weeks on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it was
on track to increase interest rates next year as the U.S.
economy strengthens.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,189.86 an ounce by
0023 GMT, not far above Wednesday's trough of $1,183.73 which
was its lowest point since Dec. 1.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Copper futures firmed on Thursday, nudged higher by
stronger oil prices and positive signs from a survey of Chinese
companies.
Sales, profits, and employment in China improved "a bit"
during the second half of the year, the China Beige Book said in
a research note distributed to clients, citing findings from its
quarterly survey of 2,000 Chinese firms.
OIL
NEW YORK - World oil prices jumped as much as 6 percent on
Wednesday before closing off their peaks as weeks of nearly
non-stop selling abruptly halted, and traders said failure to
break below key chart support levels meant a long rout may be
running out.
The surge came after weekly oil data showed a big build in
crude stockpiles at Cushing. When prices failed to make a new
low following the bearish data, speculators raced to buy up
contracts or take profits on short positions, setting off a
frenzy of buying that took on its own momentum.
