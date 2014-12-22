EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended gains for a third session on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its best weekly performance in nearly two months as energy shares continued to rebound.

The S&P energy index jumped 3.1 percent, leading the benchmark index's advance, and closed out the week with a 9.7 percent gain, its biggest weekly increase since December 2011.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index headed to its biggest weekly gain in two years on Friday, led by recent laggards such as insurer Aviva and Tullow Oil as analysts recommended snapping up battered shares after a recent selloff.

Fund managers and traders cited a gradual wind-down in trading activity as investors cut risk before the holiday season. British supermarket chain Tesco, which has been trading at depths not seen since 2003, was up 5.5 percent.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks posted their best day in 6-1/2 weeks on Friday as investors continued to take heart from the U.S. Federal Reserve's "patient" approach to raising interest rates, while awaiting comments from the head of the Bank Of Japan after it held policy steady.

The Nikkei benchmark ended 2.4 percent higher at 17,621.40, its biggest daily percentage gain since early November.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.4 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro probed fresh two-year lows early on Monday in a subdued start to a holiday-shortened week, extending a multi-month trend of weakness against the dollar that many traders say will remain intact in the new year.

Speculation is high that the European Central Bank (ECB) will be forced to expand its asset-buying program to include sovereign debt in early 2015, at a time when the Federal Reserve is preparing to do the opposite and lift interest rates.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields held steady or fell on Friday on renewed appetite for bonds as a two-day scramble for stocks and other risky assets slowed.

Longer-dated yields declined from one-week highs as bargain-minded traders reckoned that two days of selling and exits from flattener trades, or bets that shorter-term rates would rise faster than longer-term rates, were overdone.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck below $1,200 an ounce on Monday, struggling to get past last week's losses, hurt by a stronger dollar and equities which dulled the metal's safe-haven appeal, and expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,194.95 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after losing about 2 percent last week on worries over a U.S. interest rate hike next year.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Copper prices inched down on Monday, reversing gains from the previous session on concerns over global oversupply.

Copper is down some 13 percent so far this year on worries the market is heading into a supply surplus after several years of deficit, and on slowing economic growth in China, which consumes nearly half the world's copper.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil closed up as much as 5 percent on Friday, its biggest gain in over two years, as some traders took profits on short positions after prices this week hit their lowest since 2009.

A sharp bout of short-covering prior to expiry of the U.S. January crude oil contract alleviated pressure in a market dominated by sellers the past six months and lighter-than-usual pre-holiday volume exaggerated the rise on a day that otherwise lacked much in the way of headline news.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)