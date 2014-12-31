EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors engaged in profit-taking to pull major indexes from record levels, while the trend of modest moves and low volume continued heading into the final trading day of the year.

The day's losses were broad, with each of the ten primary S&P 500 sectors in negative territory. Utilities - 2014's best sector performer - led the decline with a drop of 2.1 percent.

LONDON - European shares fell on Tuesday, led by energy companies as Brent oil fell to a fresh 5-1/2-year low on persistent worries about a global supply glut.

Oil explorer Seadrill was among the top fallers in the sector after saying it had exercised an option to buy drillship West Polaris from Ship Finance International Limited.

TOKYO - Financial markets in Japan will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 31, to Friday, Jan. 2, and will resume trading on Monday, Jan. 5.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.2 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar was on track to end 2014 with a gain of 12 percent against a basket of major currencies, and anticipated U.S. interest rake hikes may strengthen its appeal in the new year.

This year's gain will be the dollar's largest since 2005, when it climbed nearly 13 percent.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Tuesday as stocks were weaker and investors kept a cautious tone due to uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone.

The left-wing Syriza party, which opposes Greece's EU/IMF bailout and is leading in opinion polls ahead of an election next month, has said it wants to abandon many of the drastic spending cuts that are central to the nation's economic rehabilitation program.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold added to sharp overnight gains on Wednesday as global equities took a hit from the risk-averse sentiment in the market, triggering safe-haven bids for the metal.

Bullion was on track to end the year on a steady note with prices holding flat after a turbulent 2013, when prices slumped for the first time in 13 years.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Copper was little changed near a 4-1/2-year low on Wednesday as investors awaited Chinese data for cues, with the metal looking set to post its worst annual decline in three years on concerns over growth in the world's top consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange held steady at $6,330.50 a tonne by 0119 GMT, retaining a 0.6 percent gain from the previous session. The metal fell to $6,230 earlier in the week, its lowest since June 2010.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude futures closed up slightly Tuesday, getting some relief from a weak dollar but not making significant strides as traders prepared for the end of the year.

The dollar is generally inversely related to the price of oil, and so a small the decline in the dollar index may have lent some strength to crude oil, according Thomas Saal, an analyst with INTL Hencorp Futures. Saal said prices may have also been boosted as traders balanced their positions before the end of the year.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)