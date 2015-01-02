EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Financial markets were shut on Thursday

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Financial markets were shut on Thursday

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Financial markets in Japan will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 31, to Friday, Jan. 2, and will resume trading on Monday, Jan. 5.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.7 percent higher.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Financial markets were shut

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Financial markets were shut

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Friday as higher oil prices boosted its safe-haven appeal, but the metal looked set to post its third straight weekly loss, weighed down by a strong dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,186.75 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after ending 2014 down about 2 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper started the new year on Friday with a bearish tone, falling for a second consecutive session to hover around four and a half year lows on pressure from surplus supplies and slowing growth in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4 percent, or $27, to $6,273 a tonne by 0112 GMT. The metal fell to $6,230 last week, its lowest since June 2010.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures hit $55.11 a barrel before easing to around $54.25 a barrel on the first trading day of 2015 in Asia, supported by a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks, though China's lacklustre economic data capped gains.

Oil prices could also have been boosted by a fire at a crude oil storage and pipeline facility, a key gathering and distribution hub for crude oil produced in North Dakota, the second-largest oil producer in the United States.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)