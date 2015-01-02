BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Financial markets were shut on Thursday
For a full report, click on
----
LONDON - Financial markets were shut on Thursday
For a full report, click on
----
TOKYO - Financial markets in Japan will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 31, to Friday, Jan. 2, and will resume trading on Monday, Jan. 5.
For a full report, click on
----
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.7 percent higher.
For a full report, click on
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Financial markets were shut
For a full report, click on
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Financial markets were shut
For a full report, click on
----
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Friday as higher oil prices boosted its safe-haven appeal, but the metal looked set to post its third straight weekly loss, weighed down by a strong dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,186.75 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after ending 2014 down about 2 percent.
For a full report, click on
----
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper started the new year on Friday with a bearish tone, falling for a second consecutive session to hover around four and a half year lows on pressure from surplus supplies and slowing growth in top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4 percent, or $27, to $6,273 a tonne by 0112 GMT. The metal fell to $6,230 last week, its lowest since June 2010.
For a full report, click on
----
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures hit $55.11 a barrel before easing to around $54.25 a barrel on the first trading day of 2015 in Asia, supported by a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks, though China's lacklustre economic data capped gains.
Oil prices could also have been boosted by a fire at a crude oil storage and pipeline facility, a key gathering and distribution hub for crude oil produced in North Dakota, the second-largest oil producer in the United States.
For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.