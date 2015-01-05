EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed little changed on Friday in the first trading session of 2015, finishing well off session highs as economic data short-circuited early gains.

In a sign of tepid economic conditions, construction spending unexpectedly fell 0.3 percent in November, while the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slipped to a six-month low in December, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Weak economic data weighed on European shares on the first trading day of the year, although the losses were mitigated by growing expectations of new measures from the European Central Bank to boost the euro zone.

The need to stimulate growth in Europe was highlighted by subdued euro zone manufacturing data on Friday. The data showed a downturn in France and weak activity in Germany, which contributed to push down France's CAC stock index by 0.5 percent and Germany's DAX down 0.4 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japanese stocks began 2015 on a down note on Monday as investors showed little taste for risk given weak prospects for global growth and a sombre Wall Street performance on Friday, but the mood towards Japan's outlook remained upbeat after last year's gains.

The Nikkei benchmark was down 0.5 percent at 17,356.92 as of 0207 GMT, after slipping more than 1 percent to its lowest since Dec. 19.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.4 percent lower.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro fell to a nine-year low against the dollar on Monday as bets mounted on a further decline for the currency, faced with the possibility of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank and its diminishing status as a reserve currency.

The euro was already battered after ECB President Mario Draghi late last week underscored the divergence between European and U.S. monetary policy, set to remain a key theme in 2015.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday after data showed that growth in the American manufacturing sector slowed more than expected in December and oil touched a post-2009 low.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to 55.5, below economists expectations for 57.6, from 58.7 the month before.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold slipped for a third session out of four on Monday as the U.S. dollar surged against major currencies, with the euro tumbling to its lowest since 2006, dulling the metal's appeal as a hedge.

Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,186.10 an ounce by 0029 GMT.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper edged higher on Monday, recovering from its lowest in four-and-half years as slowing global manufacturing activity boosted expectations of more stimulus from central banks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.3 percent, or $16, to $6,271 a tonne by 0119 GMT. The market on Friday fell to $6,218, its lowest level since June 2010.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

NEW YORK - Global benchmark Brent crude oil closed down nearly a dollar a barrel Friday after a day of choppy trading despite expectations of new investments in the new year, as strong mid-day rallies in crude fizzled.

Brent was down 91 cents at $56.42 a barrel. Earlier, it touched a post-2009 low of $55.48, having averaged around $110 a barrel between 2011 and 2013.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)