EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower for a fifth session on
Tuesday as data showed slower growth in the U.S. service sector
and oil prices fell further.
The S&P 500's losing streak was its longest in about 13
months, but the index ended off the day's lows, having fallen as
much as 1.4 percent earlier, at one point breaking below the
2,000 level for the first time since Dec. 17.
----
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell 0.8 percent on
Tuesday in a volatile trading session, with worries over the UK
economic outlook and the broader energy sector's health at a
time of sliding oil prices stocks.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.8 percent at 6,366.51
points, at 1527 GMT, slightly underperforming the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index.
----
TOKYO - Japanese stocks gained on Wednesday as investors'
appetite for risk returned, despite a fall in Wall Street shares
driven by global economic worries and slumping oil prices.
The Nikkei benchmark added 0.4 percent to 16,945.43
by 0206 GMT, and was on course for its first gain in five
sessions. On Tuesday, the average fell 3.0 percent, its steepest
daily fall in 10 months. Since Dec. 26, the benchmark has lost
4.6 percent.
----
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.1 percent
higher.
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro slid to a nine-year low against the dollar
early on Wednesday as investors braced for inflation data that
should give doves at the European Central Bank a clear mandate
for bold policy stimulus.
The common currency sank as deep as $1.1842 EUR= in erratic
Asian trade, from around $1.1885 late in New York. Traders said
some sell stops were triggered after the currency broke below
Monday's trough of $1.1861.
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices jumped on
Tuesday, pushing 30-year yields near record lows, as worries
about tumbling oil prices and weak global growth pushed
investors toward safer government debt.
Price gains were strongest in 30-year bonds,
which were last up 1-28/32 after their yields dipped as low as
2.471 percent and neared lows last seen during July 2012.
----
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold took a breather on Wednesday after a
three-day winning streak but held near its highest in three
weeks as investors sought safety in the metal amid a tumble in
global equities.
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,216.30 an ounce by
0033 GMT, after jumping over 1 percent overnight to $1,222.40
its highest since Dec. 15.
----
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper hovered near 4-1/2-year lows on
Wednesday as a rout in global oil markets hit broader investor
confidence in commodities, with prices expected to soon drop
below $6,000 a tonne.
Prices have also been hurt by worries over Chinese growth
and as the possibility that Greece will quit the eurozone dents
appetite for risk.
----
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices remained near five-and-a-half year
lows in early Asian trading on Wednesday after prices saw yet
more heavy falls in the previous session, and analysts said a
supply glut meant that more falls were likely before a rebound.
Global oil markets on Tuesday slumped for a fourth straight
session to five-and-a-half year lows as mounting worries about a
supply glut pressured crude prices, which have fallen almost 10
percent this week to their lowest since spring 2009.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)