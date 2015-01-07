EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower for a fifth session on Tuesday as data showed slower growth in the U.S. service sector and oil prices fell further.

The S&P 500's losing streak was its longest in about 13 months, but the index ended off the day's lows, having fallen as much as 1.4 percent earlier, at one point breaking below the 2,000 level for the first time since Dec. 17.

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday in a volatile trading session, with worries over the UK economic outlook and the broader energy sector's health at a time of sliding oil prices stocks.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.8 percent at 6,366.51 points, at 1527 GMT, slightly underperforming the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks gained on Wednesday as investors' appetite for risk returned, despite a fall in Wall Street shares driven by global economic worries and slumping oil prices.

The Nikkei benchmark added 0.4 percent to 16,945.43 by 0206 GMT, and was on course for its first gain in five sessions. On Tuesday, the average fell 3.0 percent, its steepest daily fall in 10 months. Since Dec. 26, the benchmark has lost 4.6 percent.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.1 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro slid to a nine-year low against the dollar early on Wednesday as investors braced for inflation data that should give doves at the European Central Bank a clear mandate for bold policy stimulus.

The common currency sank as deep as $1.1842 EUR= in erratic Asian trade, from around $1.1885 late in New York. Traders said some sell stops were triggered after the currency broke below Monday's trough of $1.1861.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices jumped on Tuesday, pushing 30-year yields near record lows, as worries about tumbling oil prices and weak global growth pushed investors toward safer government debt.

Price gains were strongest in 30-year bonds, which were last up 1-28/32 after their yields dipped as low as 2.471 percent and neared lows last seen during July 2012.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold took a breather on Wednesday after a three-day winning streak but held near its highest in three weeks as investors sought safety in the metal amid a tumble in global equities.

Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,216.30 an ounce by 0033 GMT, after jumping over 1 percent overnight to $1,222.40 its highest since Dec. 15.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper hovered near 4-1/2-year lows on Wednesday as a rout in global oil markets hit broader investor confidence in commodities, with prices expected to soon drop below $6,000 a tonne.

Prices have also been hurt by worries over Chinese growth and as the possibility that Greece will quit the eurozone dents appetite for risk.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices remained near five-and-a-half year lows in early Asian trading on Wednesday after prices saw yet more heavy falls in the previous session, and analysts said a supply glut meant that more falls were likely before a rebound.

Global oil markets on Tuesday slumped for a fourth straight session to five-and-a-half year lows as mounting worries about a supply glut pressured crude prices, which have fallen almost 10 percent this week to their lowest since spring 2009.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)