EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday from five
straight sessions of losses after strong private sector jobs
data and as minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting
reassured investors the bank was in no hurry to start raising
interest rates.
The S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent, its biggest daily percentage
gain since Dec. 18, retracing some of its 4.2 percent loss over
the previous five sessions tied to concerns about plunging oil
prices and global economic weakness.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index gained nearly 1 percent
on Wednesday, rebounding from a three-week low as euro zone
consumer price data raised expectations of new stimulus from the
European Central Bank.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen in
the last three sessions and hit its lowest since mid-December on
Tuesday, finished 53.32 points, or 0.8 percent, higher at
6,419.83.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Thursday morning with all
subsectors up after gains in U.S. and European shares and a
rebound in oil prices eased investor jitters.
The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 17,187.02 by
mid-morning, after adding 0.01 percent on Wednesday, just
managing to snap a four-day losing streak.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.5 percent
higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro wobbled near a nine-year low on Thursday
as investors wagered the European Central Bank would have to
take bolder stimulus steps to combat growing deflationary
pressures in the zone.
The euro fell as far as $1.1802 the previous day,
putting the 2005 trough of $1.1640 in reach of speculative
sellers. It has since edged back to $1.1826 in Asia.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices recovered from sharp
losses on Wednesday to end nearly flat, as investors remain
concerned about possibly faltering global growth.
Treasury prices, which have been rising since late December,
had been down sharply until the release of Federal Reserve
minutes noting strengths in the U.S. economy and signaling that
plans for rate increases in 2015 were on track.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched higher on Thursday along with an
uptick in oil prices, but gains were capped by the strength in
the dollar and strong U.S. economic data that reduced the
metal's appeal as a hedge.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,212.63 an ounce
by 0045 GMT. The metal fell 0.7 percent in the previous session,
ending a three-day winning streak.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper climbed off 4-1/2-year lows on
Thursday as oil steadied, but analysts said that any calm could
prove short-lived as Chinese buyers waited for lower prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.5 percent to $6,143.50 a tonne by 0138 GMT,
neutralising losses from the previous session. Prices on
Wednesday slid to the weakest since June 2010 at $6,091.50.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil closed up on Wednesday for the first time in
five days as traders took stock of the market's rout after crude
prices lost nearly 10 percent over two days and benchmark Brent
fell to below $50 a barrel.
Weekly data for U.S. crude inventories showed a surprising
drop last week, helping oil reverse early losses, although
gasoline and distillates stocks jumped by record levels.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)