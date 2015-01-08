EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday from five straight sessions of losses after strong private sector jobs data and as minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting reassured investors the bank was in no hurry to start raising interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent, its biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 18, retracing some of its 4.2 percent loss over the previous five sessions tied to concerns about plunging oil prices and global economic weakness.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index gained nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from a three-week low as euro zone consumer price data raised expectations of new stimulus from the European Central Bank.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen in the last three sessions and hit its lowest since mid-December on Tuesday, finished 53.32 points, or 0.8 percent, higher at 6,419.83.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Thursday morning with all subsectors up after gains in U.S. and European shares and a rebound in oil prices eased investor jitters.

The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 17,187.02 by mid-morning, after adding 0.01 percent on Wednesday, just managing to snap a four-day losing streak.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.5 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro wobbled near a nine-year low on Thursday as investors wagered the European Central Bank would have to take bolder stimulus steps to combat growing deflationary pressures in the zone.

The euro fell as far as $1.1802 the previous day, putting the 2005 trough of $1.1640 in reach of speculative sellers. It has since edged back to $1.1826 in Asia.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices recovered from sharp losses on Wednesday to end nearly flat, as investors remain concerned about possibly faltering global growth.

Treasury prices, which have been rising since late December, had been down sharply until the release of Federal Reserve minutes noting strengths in the U.S. economy and signaling that plans for rate increases in 2015 were on track.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold inched higher on Thursday along with an uptick in oil prices, but gains were capped by the strength in the dollar and strong U.S. economic data that reduced the metal's appeal as a hedge.

Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,212.63 an ounce by 0045 GMT. The metal fell 0.7 percent in the previous session, ending a three-day winning streak.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper climbed off 4-1/2-year lows on Thursday as oil steadied, but analysts said that any calm could prove short-lived as Chinese buyers waited for lower prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.5 percent to $6,143.50 a tonne by 0138 GMT, neutralising losses from the previous session. Prices on Wednesday slid to the weakest since June 2010 at $6,091.50.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil closed up on Wednesday for the first time in five days as traders took stock of the market's rout after crude prices lost nearly 10 percent over two days and benchmark Brent fell to below $50 a barrel.

Weekly data for U.S. crude inventories showed a surprising drop last week, helping oil reverse early losses, although gasoline and distillates stocks jumped by record levels.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)