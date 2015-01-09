EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday, boosted by expectations the U.S. economy will continue to improve and by hopes for more aggressive action from the European Central Bank.

The S&P 500 added 3 percent over the last two sessions, retracing most of its 4.2 percent loss in the previous five trading days, leaving the index in positive territory for 2015. The Dow and Nasdaq also turned up for the year so far.

LONDON - UK stocks rallied on Thursday, driven by a jump in retailer Tesco's shares on the back of restructuring plans, even as rival Marks & Spencer fell after it warned of delivery woes.

The UK economy was also in focus as the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at 0.5 percent after its first meeting of 2015. Tumbling oil prices have pushed inflation to a 12-year low and last year's rapid growth shows some signs of easing.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks extended their gains into a third day on Friday morning after Wall Street rallied on growing confidence in the U.S. economy, while hopes of aggressive stimulus steps in Europe and a pause in sliding oil prices bolstered sentiment.

Adding to the improving mood, index-heavy Fast Retailing Co soared 3.1 percent and contributed a hefty 55 points to the benchmark Nikkei index after reporting strong first quarter profits. Goldman Sachs hiked its target price.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.1 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro wallowed near a nine-year low on Friday on growing expectations the European Central Bank will embark on quantitative easing, while the dollar held firm before U.S. jobs data that could cement the case for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's Governing Council stands ready to take unconventional measures if needed to stem a prolonged period of low inflation.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell back on Thursday as Wall Street rallied and oil prices steadied, on growing confidence European policymakers will launch a bond-buying program to combat slowing economic growth.

Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasuries were off 20/32 and yielding just over 2 percent after dipping below that level on Tuesday for the first time since October.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but the metal was set to post its first weekly gain in four on safe-haven bids amid political uncertainty in Greece.

Spot gold was steady at $1,209.60 an ounce by 0034 GMT, below a three-week high of $1,222.40 reached on Tuesday.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper rose a touch on Friday, but remained near 4-1/2 year lows and was set to chalk up a fourth weekly loss on ongoing worries about demand from top consumer China and fragile growth in Europe.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.2 percent to $6,116.25 a tonne by 0138 GMT after ending a tad softer in the previous session.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices were heading for a seventh weekly loss on Friday, with key producers showing no signs of cutting output in the face of a global supply glut.

Brent and U.S. crude futures both hit their lowest since 2009 this week and are down more than 50 percent from June, although they inched up on Friday after robust U.S. economic data brightened the outlook for demand.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)