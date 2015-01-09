EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday,
boosted by expectations the U.S. economy will continue to
improve and by hopes for more aggressive action from the
European Central Bank.
The S&P 500 added 3 percent over the last two sessions,
retracing most of its 4.2 percent loss in the previous five
trading days, leaving the index in positive territory for 2015.
The Dow and Nasdaq also turned up for the year so far.
LONDON - UK stocks rallied on Thursday, driven by a jump in
retailer Tesco's shares on the back of restructuring
plans, even as rival Marks & Spencer fell after it
warned of delivery woes.
The UK economy was also in focus as the Bank of England left
interest rates unchanged at 0.5 percent after its first meeting
of 2015. Tumbling oil prices have pushed inflation to a 12-year
low and last year's rapid growth shows some signs of easing.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks extended their gains into a third
day on Friday morning after Wall Street rallied on growing
confidence in the U.S. economy, while hopes of aggressive
stimulus steps in Europe and a pause in sliding oil prices
bolstered sentiment.
Adding to the improving mood, index-heavy Fast Retailing Co
soared 3.1 percent and contributed a hefty 55 points to
the benchmark Nikkei index after reporting strong first quarter
profits. Goldman Sachs hiked its target price.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.1 percent
higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro wallowed near a nine-year low on Friday on
growing expectations the European Central Bank will embark on
quantitative easing, while the dollar held firm before U.S. jobs
data that could cement the case for a rate hike by the Federal
Reserve.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's Governing Council
stands ready to take unconventional measures if needed to stem a
prolonged period of low inflation.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell back on Thursday
as Wall Street rallied and oil prices steadied, on growing
confidence European policymakers will launch a bond-buying
program to combat slowing economic growth.
Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasuries were off
20/32 and yielding just over 2 percent after dipping below that
level on Tuesday for the first time since October.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Friday ahead of a key
U.S. jobs report, but the metal was set to post its first weekly
gain in four on safe-haven bids amid political uncertainty in
Greece.
Spot gold was steady at $1,209.60 an ounce by 0034
GMT, below a three-week high of $1,222.40 reached on Tuesday.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper rose a touch on Friday, but remained
near 4-1/2 year lows and was set to chalk up a fourth weekly
loss on ongoing worries about demand from top consumer China and
fragile growth in Europe.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.2 percent to $6,116.25 a tonne by 0138 GMT after
ending a tad softer in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices were heading for a seventh weekly loss
on Friday, with key producers showing no signs of cutting output
in the face of a global supply glut.
Brent and U.S. crude futures both hit their lowest since
2009 this week and are down more than 50 percent from June,
although they inched up on Friday after robust U.S. economic
data brightened the outlook for demand.
