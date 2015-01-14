EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended down slightly in a volatile session on Tuesday, led by a drop in materials and energy shares following further weakness in commodity prices.

The S&P 500 slipped under its 50-day moving average of 2,046 around midday, triggering weakness, while volume also picked up. All three indexes fell from session highs of more than 1 percent, with the S&P 500 moving more than 48 points from its high for the day to its low, its widest range since Oct. 15.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose on Tuesday, buoyed by Morrisons after the grocer announced the departure of its chief executive following its poor performance during the busy Christmas trading season.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent at 6,542.20 points at the close. But weaker commodity stocks on the back of fresh lows for oil and copper prices limited the gains.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent on Wednesday, with oil-related shares leading the losses as plummeting oil prices showed no sign of abating on worries about the global economic outlook.

The Nikkei fell 196 points to 16,891.96.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.3 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar neared one-month lows against the yen early on Wednesday as U.S. yields continued to shrink, but it scaled a nine-year peak on the euro as bolder stimulus from the European Central Bank seemed imminent.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield hit 20-month lows of 1.864 percent as plunging oil prices pulled down inflation globally and sparked much volatility on Wall Street.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. bond market was little changed on Tuesday with benchmark yields treading near their lowest in more than 1-1/2 years as a rally on Wall Street lost steam, supporting demand for low-risk government debt.

A drop in U.S. oil prices below $45 a barrel caused some traders to build bets that weak domestic price growth would reduce the likelihood the Federal Reserve might raise short-term interest rates in 2015.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged up for a third session out of four to hover near a 12-week peak on Wednesday, bolstered by safe-haven demand as tumbling oil prices and worries over global economic growth hit equities.

Spot gold had ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,231.80 an ounce by 0045 GMT.

BASE METALS

LONDON - A wave of stop-loss selling pushed London copper to 5-1/2 year lows on Wednesday, while Shanghai prices hit their 'limit down' after an oil rout slammed investment in commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange tumbled 4.8 percent to $5,580 a tonne, the weakest since July 2009. Prices have lost more than 11 percent so far in January, putting them on track for the worst month since May 2012.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices slid in early Asian trade on Wednesday after touching their lowest in nearly six years the previous session, with analysts predicting further falls as oversupply plagues the market.

Oil tumbled 5 percent to near six-year lows on Tuesday, with the Brent crude international benchmark briefly trading at par to U.S. prices for the first time in three months as some traders moved to take advantage of ample U.S. storage space.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)