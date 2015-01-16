EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight session Thursday as bank results disappointed and investors fretted over the potential impact of global economic weakness on U.S. corporate earnings.

Energy shares extended recent losses as U.S. oil prices settled down more than 4 percent after weak U.S. economic data spurred worries over oil demand. The S&P energy index fell 1.2 percent.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index recovered from jitters caused by Switzerland's unexpected decision on Thursday to end its cap on the value of the franc, and a rise in miners and energy stocks helped lift the market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 1.7 percent at 6,498.78 points. The FTSE had fallen after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decided to scrap its cap on the euro value of the Swiss franc.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell 2.3 percent on Friday morning after U.S. stocks dropped for a fifth day and the yen rose after Switzerland abandoned its cap on the franc, hurting Japanese exporters such as electronics and car manufacturers.

By mid-morning trade, the Nikkei was at 16,711.26, nearing a one-month low of 16,672.94 hit on Dec. 17.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.03 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro hovered above an 11-year trough early on Friday as investors wagered the Swiss move to abandon its currency cap meant it was almost certain the European Central Bank would launch large-scale bond buying next week.

The euro suffered its biggest one-day drop against the Swiss franc in history after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) stunned markets by suddenly abandoning its long-held pledge to keep the franc above 1.20 per euro.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. 30-year Treasuries yield fell on Thursday to record lows for a second day after a surprise interest rate cut and dumping of a currency cap by the Swiss central bank stoked demand for higher-yielding U.S. government debt.

The Swiss National Bank lowered its policy rates by 50 basis points, pushing them further into negative territory to -0.75 percent to discourage foreign money flooding into the country as it decided to abandon a 1.20 francs per euro cap it adopted three years ago.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold traded near its highest level in four months on Friday and looked set to post its best week in 11 months, as investors sought safety in the metal after Switzerland scrapped a cap on the franc.

Spot gold was steady at $1,261 an ounce by 0042 GMT.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper was little changed on Friday and set to notch up its biggest weekly loss since 2011, hammered by bearish sentiment on global growth, with traders looking to sell into any rallies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.3 percent to $5,615 a tonne by 0151 GMT, after prices ended up 1.7 percent in the previous session.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Friday benefiting from positive technical price momentum, but analysts said it was too early for a trend reversal of steep recent price falls as structural oversupply remains in place.

While the fundamental outlook for oil remains bearish due to oversupply, technical price indicators seem to allow space for some short-term price increases.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)