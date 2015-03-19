EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve suggested a less aggressive timeline for raising
interest rates even as it opened the door for the first hike in
almost a decade.
The Fed dropped its pledge to be "patient" in deciding when
to begin raising rates, but it cut its interest-rate projections
over the next few years and downgraded its outlook for the U.S.
economy.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rallied on Wednesday as
oil shares and financial companies drew a boost from changes
announced as part of the UK government's new budget.
Shares in investment company Hargreaves Lansdown
and wealth manager St James's Place rose 5.2 percent and
2.7 percent respectively after the British government announced
fresh changes to the savings system in its last budget before
the May 7 general election.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped 0.65
percent on Thursday in reaction to a rising yen.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading up
1.04 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar nursed hefty losses on Thursday having
suffered its biggest one-day fall in six years after the Federal
Reserve struck a dovish tone on interest rates while
highlighting the currency's drag on U.S. exports.
The Fed not only downgraded its views on the economy and
inflation but also lowered its interest rate trajectory,
signalling a path to policy normalisation that is far more
gradual than some had expected.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields sank on Wednesday, with
short-dated note yields posting their biggest daily declines in
six years, after investors interpreted the latest Federal
Reserve statement and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen as
dovish.
While the Fed moved a step closer to a much-anticipated
first rate hike since 2006 by removing "patient" from its
language after its latest two-day policy meeting, the central
bank said a rate increase remained "unlikely" at its April
meeting and its latest forecasts revealed a more cautious view
of the economic outlook.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains on Thursday to its highest
level in nearly two weeks as the dollar tumbled after the
Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of U.S. interest rate
hike and caution on U.S. economic growth.
Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,174.26 an ounce by
0041 GMT, after earlier climbing to $1,175.05, its highest since
March 9. The metal gained 1.6 percent on Wednesday, its biggest
one-day jump since Jan. 30.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper opened up by more than one percent
on Thursday, from a near one-month low in the previous session,
as a soft dollar absorbed the fallout from a U.S. economic
growth downgrade.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed by 1.2 percent to $5,740 a tonne by 0105 GMT, paring 2
percent losses from the previous session when prices touched
their weakest since Feb 24 at $5621.50 a tonne.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude slipped below $56 a barrel on bigger
than expected oil stocks in the United States though losses were
limited on a weaker dollar as the Federal Reserve signalled a
slower pace of interest rate hike.
Brent crude oil futures for May delivery fell 22
cents to $55.69 a barrel by 0155 GMT, after jumping as much as
six percent in the previous session.
