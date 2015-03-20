EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as a stronger dollar weighed on oil and other commodity prices, sending energy and materials sectors lower.

The greenback rose after a sharp decline on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve appeared to be more dovish than expected even as it opened the door for a Fed funds rate hike as soon as in June. U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday after the Fed statement.

LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index reached a record high on Thursday, with gold miners outperforming, after the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England both dampened prospects of interest rate rises in the near term.

The FTSE 100 index rose as much as 0.5 percent to a record high of 6,982.79 points, beating the earlier record of 6,974.26 points set on March 2. It closed 0.3 percent higher, up 17.12 points at 6,962.32.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed near a 15-year high early on Friday as investors took a breather after the market's strong rally since February.

The index, which touched a 15-year high of 19,557.17 on Tuesday, rose 0.1 percent to 19,486.75. The broader Topix , however, fell 0.2 percent to 1,573.06.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading down 0.15 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Friday but remained well above this week's lows plumbed after the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on interest rates sent the greenback tumbling.

The dollar's plunge on Wednesday after the Fed cut its inflation outlook and its growth forecast did not alter the long-term view that divergent monetary policy expectations will bolster the U.S. currency in the months ahead.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Short- and medium-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose modestly on Thursday, bouncing off multi-week lows on the view that the Federal Reserve is still moving closer to tightening monetary policy despite its recent dovish statement.

Yields on Treasury notes maturing within two to 10 years edged higher after plunging on Wednesday after the Fed cut its inflation outlook for 2015 and its forecast for U.S. economic growth following a two-day policy meeting.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained recent gains to trade near a two-week high on Friday and was headed for its biggest weekly jump since January after the Federal Reserve cautioned over its rate hike path and U.S. economic growth.

Spot gold was steady at $1,170.80 an ounce by 0032 GMT, near a two-week high of $1,177.46 hit on Thursday.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - Copper steadied on Friday after rallying 3 percent the session before, with production stopped at one of the world's biggest copper mines as workers blocked access.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $5,855 a tonne at 0119 GMT. The industrial metal jumped 3.2 percent on Thursday, its biggest single-day gain since Feb. 3.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent prices rebounded towards $55 a barrel on Friday as the dollar weakened, but gains were limited by supply concerns after Kuwait said OPEC had no choice but to maintain output levels.

High inventory in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, also dragged on prices.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)