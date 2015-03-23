EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, pushing the Nasdaq to a 15-year high and helping the S&P 500 snap a three-week string of losses, following a pullback in the dollar, upbeat results from Nike and further biotech gains.

Recent sharp gains in the U.S. dollar have increased worries about the currency's impact on the earnings of U.S. multinationals. S&P 500 earnings projections for the first quarter and for 2015 have fallen sharply since Jan. 1.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Britain's top share index hit record highs on Friday, vaulting above 7,000 points for the first time in its history.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.9 percent at 7,022.51 points, led by cement company CRH, which surged on expectations of lucrative asset purchases. The FTSE's record intraday peak on Friday stood at 7,024.21 points.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 15-year high on Monday, tracking gains in U.S. shares, while Eisai Co jumped over 20 percent after a brokerage upgraded the stock, citing the effectiveness of its drug to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Eisai soared to a record high of 8,748 yen after Barclays raised its stock rating to 'overweight' from 'equalweight'. It was the second most traded stock by turnover, and contributed a hefty 60 positive points to the Nikkei benchmark.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading up 0.43 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive, after a volatile few days in the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish steer, which cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback.

The dollar index eased 0.2 percent to 97.696 early on Monday, staying well clear of a 12-year peak of 100.390 set on March 13.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields dipped on Friday, but remained off recent multi-week lows, as accommodative central bank policies in the United States and Europe prompted traders to resume buying U.S. government bonds a day after many had taken profits.

"People are looking for a very cautious Fed, and prices today are reflecting that," said Justin Lederer, an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains into a fourth straight session on Monday to trade near its highest in two weeks, boosted by a weaker dollar and caution from the Federal Reserve on the timing of a possible hike in U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,185.35 an ounce by 0038 GMT. It climbed to $1,187.80 on Friday, its highest since March 6, as the dollar tumbled.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper climbed to its highest level in more than two months on Monday, as expectations the United States will delay an interest rate hike dragged on the dollar, while chart watchers saw fresh buy signals after prices broke a key technical level.

The dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive in the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish steer, which cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dropped around a percentage point in early Asian trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia said over the weekend that it would not unilaterally cut its output to defend prices.

Since oil prices started to fall in June 2014, many analysts have expected Saudi Arabia, OPEC's biggest producer, to curb its output.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)