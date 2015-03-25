EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on
Tuesday, with equities maintaining a tight range that
corresponded with currency fluctuations as traders focused on
the dollar's strength and its possible effect on corporate
earnings.
Data from home sales to inflation and manufacturing
indicated the U.S. economy remains strong, but failed to alter
expectations of a faster or steeper monetary policy tightening
path at the Federal Reserve.
For a full report, click on
----
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit an all-time high
before slipping back down on Tuesday, although record low UK
inflation data kept investors confident over the market's
longer-term prospects.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose as much as 0.4
percent to a record intraday high of 7,065.08 points, but then
slipped back to close down 0.3 percent at 7,019.68 points.
For a full report, click on
----
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday
morning in choppy trade as U.S. shares languished, but losses
were limited by investor appetite for stocks before they go
ex-dividend later this week.
The Nikkei benchmark fell 0.2 percent to 19,677.45
in mid-morning trade after trading in positive territory
earlier.
For a full report, click on
----
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading up
0.75 percent.
For a full report, click on
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar clung to modest gains early on
Wednesday, having made an about-turn overnight in a tentative
sign that the recent sell-off may have run its course for now.
The greenback bounced to 119.73 yen from a near
one-month trough of 119.22 plumbed overnight but is expected to
stall ahead of 120.00.
For a full report, click on
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors
bet that low inflation is likely to persist, and that it may
make the Federal Reserve less likely to increase interest rates
until later this year.
Treasuries have gained since last week's Fed statement, when
the U.S. central bank cut its inflation outlook and growth
forecast. A majority of Wall Street's top banks now see the Fed
holding off at least until September before raising interest
rates for the first time since 2006.
For a full report, click on
----
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held firm near a 2-1/2-week high on
Wednesday, underpinned by five days of gains from growing
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest
rates until September.
Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,191.40 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, but was not too far from a 2-1/2 week peak of
$1,195.30 reached the session before.
For a full report, click on
----
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Wednesday from more
than two-month highs hit the previous session as the dollar
firmed, but expectations of falling mine supply buoyed prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.6 percent to $6,111.50 a tonne by 0133 GMT. It ended
the previous session little changed after stretching to
$6,203.50 a tonne - its highest since Jan. 05.
For a full report, click on
----
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude futures were steady on Wednesday, but
ballooning volumes in storage around the world were expected to
pressure prices.
Brent oil futures were trading at $55.13 a barrel at
0229 GMT and U.S. WTI crude was at $47.48 a barrel - both
virtually unchanged from their last settlement.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)