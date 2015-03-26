EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as a slump in
technology and biotechs sent the Nasdaq to its biggest decline
in nearly a year while the S&P 500 fell through key support
levels.
Semiconductors and biotech stocks weighed heavily on the
Nasdaq, suffering their third straight session of declines after
strong gains in the prior week.
LONDON - Britain's leading share index gave up early gains
on Wednesday, led down by a late drop in chip designer ARM
and a fall in Barclays after a broker
downgraded the stock.
ARM fell after the Wall Street open, dropping 6.1 percent by
the close as the U.S. sector was hit by a downgrade to AMD
and worries over growth after a stellar run.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday as
investors sold semi-conductor and other hi-tech shares after
their U.S. peers were sold off sharply following soft U.S.
economic data.
Oil-related shares bucked the trend and rose 1.0 percent
as oil prices firmed after Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab
countries launched military operations in Yemen to beat back
Shi'ite militia forces.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading up
0.2 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The corrective bounce in the U.S. dollar faded
again overnight, leaving the currency a shade lower early on
Thursday in another hint the recent one-way bullish bet is on
ice for now.
Disappointing U.S. economic data on Wednesday, on the heels
of last week's dovish steer from the Federal Reserve, knocked
the dollar index lower.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday following
weak demand for a $35 billion sale of new five-year notes,
indicating yields may need to rise further to attract demand for
Thursday's sale of seven-year notes.
The bid-to-cover ratio for the five-year notes was the
lowest since July 2009 as investors stepped away, leaving
primary dealers with their largest allocation since October.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold stood firm near a 2-1/2 week high on
Thursday, holding gains from its longest winning streak since
2012 as soft U.S. data boosted expectations the Federal Reserve
would keep interest rates low for the time being.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,194.92 an ounce by
0038 GMT, near a 2-1/2 week peak of $1,199.70 hit in the
previous session.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was steady on Thursday after a
raft of weather-related mine closures in top producer Chile
underpinned prices, but clouds over China's growth prospects
curbed upside momentum.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased by 0.1 percent to $6,118 a tonne by 0115 GMT after small
losses in the previous session. Prices hit the highest since
Jan. 5 at $6,203.50 a tonne on Tuesday on prospects the United
States might delay a hotly anticipated rate hike until later
this year.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil prices rose by more than a
dollar in early Asian trading on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and
its Gulf Arab allies began a military operation in Yemen,
although Asian importers said they were not immediately worried
about supply disruptions.
The strike against Houthi rebels who have driven the
president from the country's capital could stoke concerns about
the security of oil shipments from the Middle East.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)