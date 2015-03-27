EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a fourth straight session on
Thursday but indexes ended well off session lows with support
from economic data and earnings, including Accenture's.
Semiconductor stocks were again under pressure, this time
after SanDisk cut its revenue outlook. Its shares
tumbled 18.4 percent to $66.20 and an index of chipmaker shares
fell 1.4 percent. The index fell as much as 3.5 percent
earlier.
For a full report, click on
----
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell sharply on Thursday,
led by tech stocks as investors grew nervous about their
declining growth prospects and rich valuations.
Britain's FTSE 100 closed 1.4 percent lower at
6,895.33 points, bringing the drop since a record high hit on
Tuesday to 2.4 percent.
For a full report, click on
----
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday
morning in choppy trade as investors bought stocks on the dips
after the previous day's falls, while Panasonic Corp attracted
buying after it announced an acquisition plan.
The Nikkei benchmark rose 0.4 percent to 19,548.48
in mid-morning trade, after diving 1.4 percent on Thursday, the
biggest daily drop in 10 weeks. It also slipped from its 15-year
high of 19,778.60 hit on Monday.
For a full report, click on
----
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading down
0.2 percent.
For a full report, click on
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - A sudden turnaround in the dollar's fortunes
overnight saw the currency trading broadly higher early in Asia
on Friday, but still on track to end softer for a second
straight week.
Since the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish steer last week,
dollar bulls have been much more cautious. But a set of
encouraging data on Thursday and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields
helped the greenback stage a modest rebound.
For a full report, click on
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices fell and benchmark 10-year
note yields rose above 2 percent on Thursday after the
government saw tepid demand for a $29 billion sale of seven-year
notes, a day after a weak five-year note auction.
The seven-year notes priced higher than they traded before
the sale despite earlier weakness as dealers and investors
prepared for the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was the lowest
since May 2009.
For a full report, click on
----
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held on to gains from a seven-day rally on
Friday and looked set to post its second straight weekly gain on
expectations U.S. interest rates will stay low for longer and as
escalating tensions in the Middle East boosted safe-haven bids.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,203.36 an ounce by
0038 GMT. The metal rose to a three-week high of $1,219.40 on
Thursday on knee-jerk reaction to Saudi air strikes in Yemen,
but pared gains to close near $1,200.
For a full report, click on
----
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper fell on Friday but was set for its
third straight weekly climb, buoyed as severe flooding affected
mines in key producer Chile and as seasonal demand from top
consumer China slowly improved.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
fallen 0.9 percent to $6,119 a tonne by 0115 GMT. That was
reversing gains from the previous session, when prices hit their
highest since Jan. 2 at $6,294.50.
For a full report, click on
----
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell over a percentage point on
Friday as traders estimated that the threat of a disruption to
world crude supplies from Saudi Arabia-led air strikes in Yemen
was low.
Goldman Sachs said in an overnight note that the strikes in
Yemen would have little effect on oil supplies as the country
was only a small crude exporter and tankers could avoid passing
its waters to reach their ports of destination.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)