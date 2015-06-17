MUMBAI, June 17 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday following
back-to-back daily declines, with merger activity more than
offsetting market concerns as Greece struggles to avoid a
default on its debt.
Traders also kept an eye on interest rates as a two-day
policy-setting meeting at the Federal Reserve got under way.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's main share index bounced up off
five-month lows on Tuesday, boosted by firmer tobacco stocks and
a broader stabilisation in equity markets which have slumped in
recent sessions on fears over Greece.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed at 6,710.10
points - flat in percentage terms but above an intraday low of
6,656.90 points which marked its worst level since late January.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell to a one-week low in choppy
morning trade on Wednesday, as investors were reluctant to build
fresh positions ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting.
The Nikkei share average declined 0.5 percent to
20,165.53 in midmorning trade after opening higher, dropping to
a low of 20,137.33 at one point - the weakest since June 10.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading 0.3 percent up.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro was held hostage by the crisis in Greece on
Wednesday while the dollar held firm after solid U.S. housing
data bolstered the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve starting
rate hikes as early as in September.
The euro traded at $1.1246, having slipped from
Tuesday's high of $1.1330. Although it remained in a familiar
range between $1.11 and $1.14 in recent days, traders see this
as the calm before storm rather than a sign of stability.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashed out at Greece's creditors,
increasing demand for safe-haven debt as investors worried that
the country could default on its loans and leave the euro.
Tsipras accused the country's lenders of trying to
"humiliate" Greeks. Greece is set to default on a 1.6 billion
euro ($1.80 billion) debt repayment to the International
Monetary Fund on June 30 unless it receives fresh funds by then.
(Full Story)
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold added to small overnight losses to hover
near $1,180 an ounce on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and
investors waited for a Federal Reserve statement later in the
session for clues on the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.
The lack of sustainable safe-haven bids from the ongoing
Greek debt crisis also dragged on prices.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was mired near a three month
trough on Tuesday as traders trimmed risk given worries that a
Greek debt default could destabilise the euro zone and as the
peak manufacturing season winds down.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $5,819 a tonne by 0129 GMT, after a 1.5
percent slide in the previous session when it plumbed its lowest
at $5,777 a tonne since March 19.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude prices were virtually unchanged in early
Asian trade on Wednesday as firm demand met strong output, with
the market waiting for U.S. storage figures later in the day.
Front month U.S. crude CLc1 was trading at $60.05 per barrel
at 0128 GMT, up 8 cents from its last settlement.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)