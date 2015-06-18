MUMBAI, June 18 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher following a
choppy session on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the
U.S. economy is likely strong enough to withstand an interest
rate hike later this year.
Even if a majority of Fed officials continue to see higher
rates by the end of 2015, they expect rates to rise slightly
less by the end of 2016 and 2017 than they did in their March
forecasts.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index turned lower by
mid-session on Wednesday as losses in grocers and caution before
a Federal Reserve announcement later in the day weighed on the
market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.4 percent lower at
6,680.55 points. The FTSE, which fell to its lowest since late
January on Tuesday, has lost around 5.5 percent over the past
three weeks as investors worried about a Greek default and
rising borrowing costs if the Federal Reserve raises its
interest rates.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a fresh
one-week low on Thursday after the market digested the U.S.
Federal Reserve's dovish stance on a rate hike, while a stronger
yen hurt overall sentiment.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.7 percent to
20,078.47 in midmorning trade after falling to as low as
20,042.43, the lowest level since June 10.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 0.3 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar languished at one-month lows early
on Thursday, having suffered a setback after the head of the
Federal Reserve disappointed some who had hoped for a clearer
signal on when the central bank will lift interest rates.
Instead, Fed Chair Janet Yellen emphasized that the rate
decision was still up in the air and rested squarely on further
improvement in the labour market, a longstanding concern..
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve reduced its growth and federal funds rate
forecasts, but said growth this year is still likely strong
enough to support an interest rate increase later in the year.
After contracting in the first quarter, the economy is now
on track to grow between 1.8 percent and 2.0 percent in 2015,
according to the central bank's latest policy statement and new
projections issued by Fed policymakers.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held on to overnight gains on Thursday as
the dollar came under pressure after the Federal Reserve hinted
that it may hike U.S. rates later than market expectations and
cut economic growth forecasts.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,185.35 an ounce by
0038 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper climbed on Thursday as market
expectations shifted towards a December U.S. rate hike, which
dented the dollar, and suggested industry may have longer to
access cheaper capital.
The U.S. economy is growing moderately after a winter swoon
and likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase by
the end of the year, but concerns remain over the recovery of
the labour market, Federal Reserve officials said.
- - - -
OIL
SEOUL - Oil prices slipped on Thursday after U.S. government
data showed that gasoline stocks and distillate inventories rose
last week, although falls were checked by continuing Middle East
geopolitical tensions.
U.S. July crude edged down 16 cents at $59.76 a
barrel as of 0140 GMT after falling 5 cents in the previous
session.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)