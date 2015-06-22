EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday ahead of a summit next week that could decide whether Greece will need to print its own currency and ditch the euro.

Euro zone leaders are scheduled to meet on Monday night in a last-ditch effort to reach a deal with Athens. As bank withdrawals across Greece ballooned to about 4.2 billion euros this week, the European Central Bank boosted its emergency funding for Greek banks.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index extended a four-week losing streak on Friday, despite edging higher to move further from a five-month low hit in the previous session.

The FTSE 100 closed up 2.57 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,722.36 points. The index fell 1.1 percent this week, however, posting its fourth straight week of losses.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday morning on hopes that 11th-hour proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would appease its creditors and help avert a default.

The Nikkei share average advanced 0.8 percent to 20,339.75 in midmorning trade after opening flat.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 0.5 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar was on the defensive against the yen on Monday, weighed down after U.S. debt yields slid amid limited signs of progress in averting a potential Greek debt default.

The dollar treaded water at 122.77 yen after shedding 0.2 percent the previous session. The benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yield fell about 8 basis points on Friday on safe-haven bids generated by Greek debt angst.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as Greece moved closer to a deadline to pay back debt, and as investors continued to grapple with whether the Federal Reserve is likely to begin raising U.S. interest rates this year.

Investors are pinning their hopes on an emergency meeting of euro zone leaders next week producing an agreement to unlock aid for Athens and avert a default and exit from the euro zone.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held close to its highest in nearly four weeks on Monday after climbing last week on hopes a U.S. interest rate hike may not come as soon as some had expected, but gains were curbed by possible signs of progress in Greek debt talks.

Spot gold had dipped 0.1 percent to $1,198.31 an ounce by 0043 GMT, near the $1,205.50 hit last week, which was its highest since May 26.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged slightly up but remained near three-month lows on Monday, as concerns over a possible Greek debt default kept trade cautious and with a public holiday in top metal user China limiting activity.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made a new offer on a reforms package to foreign creditors on Sunday, signalling 11th-hour concessions to break a deadlock that has pushed Greece to the brink of bankruptcy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices eased in Asian trade on Monday, falling for a second session on concerns about the outcome of an emergency euro zone meeting later in the day on the Greek debt crisis and worries about oversupply.

Prices moved up from early lows after a European Commission official tweeted the latest proposal from Greece was a "good basis for progress" in Monday's talks.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)