EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, with the
Nasdaq closing at a record as hopes grew that a deal would be
reached to prevent Greece from defaulting on loans.
Equities have been largely driven by the situation in Greece
of late, with investors concerned that if the country defaults
on its loans, it may have to leave the euro or the European
Union, potentially shaking the region's economic foundations.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index
rallied on Monday as bid speculation boosted media group Sky
and utility Severn Trent, while hopes of a
Greek debt deal lifted stock markets worldwide.
The blue-chip index rose 115.22 points, or 1.7 percent, to
6,825.67 points at the close, its strongest daily gain since the
results of the general election in May.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 15-year
high on Tuesday morning as hopes grew that a deal would be
reached to avoid Greece defaulting on loans, lifting recently
fallen stocks such as banks.
The Nikkei share average was up 1.4 percent at
20,715.54 in midmorning trade after spiking earlier to
20,739.90, the highest since 2000. If it trades above its 2000
peak of 20,833.21, it will be the highest since June 1997.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 0.4 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro barely budged early in Asia on Tuesday,
having drifted sideways overnight as fatigue mounted over a
seemingly endless stream of headlines indicating progress in
Greek debt talks.
The common currency last stood at $1.13430, little
changed from late New York levels but down from Monday's high of
$1.14105. For its part, the U.S. dollar was aided by upbeat
housing data and a jump in Treasury yields.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on optimism
Greece would reach a last-minute deal with creditors and after
stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data supported expectations
of a September Federal Reserve rate hike.
In the euro zone, Greece took a step back from the abyss
when it presented new reform proposals that euro zone finance
ministers cautiously welcomed as a possible basis for an
agreement in the coming days to avert a looming default.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold nudged up but largely retained sharp
overnight losses on Tuesday as its safe-haven appeal was
diminished by increasing hopes that Greece would reach a deal
with its creditors to avoid a default, and strength in equities.
Spot gold edged up slightly to $1,186.76 an ounce by
0023 GMT, but largely clung to the 1.3 percent loss on Monday.
Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on hopes of a Greek
deal
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper rallied from three-month lows
touched the previous session on Tuesday, but prices are expected
to resume a downward trend as China enters a seasonally weaker
period of demand.
China's factory activity showed some signs of stabilising in
June but still contracted for the fourth straight month,
suggesting more stimulus measures may be needed to support the
world's second-largest economy
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Tuesday on
renewed worries over a global glut of oil and lacklustre demand
ahead of preliminary manufacturing figures from China and Japan
later on Tuesday.
But a forecast drawdown in U.S. crude stocks put a floor
under prices.
Brent crude for August delivery was down 16 cents at
$63.18 a barrel as of 0110 GMT, after closing the previous
session up 32 cents.
