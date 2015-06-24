EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended with slight gains on Tuesday,
with the Nasdaq eking out another record close while investors
continued to await clarity on whether Greece could reach a deal
to prevent defaulting on its loans.
The day's action was quiet, with trading volume below
average. While energy shares rose alongside a jump in the price
of crude oil, a sharp rise in the U.S. dollar capped broader
gains.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Tuesday,
lagging a Greece-fuelled rally in euro zone shares as weak
results from outsourcing company Bunzl dragged on
gains.
There was also little cheer from the Confederation of
British Industry's (CBI) monthly industrial trends survey, which
showed British factory orders grew this month at their weakest
pace in almost two years.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average vaulted to the highest
level since 1996, ramping up the gains to around 20 percent
since the start of the year thanks to signs of a pick up in
economic growth, earnings optimism and hopes Greece will avoid a
debt default.
The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 20,922.00, rising
above its peak of 20,833.21 hit at the height of the dot-com
bubble in 2000.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 0.4 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at its highest in over a week
against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, a day
after its biggest one-day bounce this month as the market's
focus shifted from Greece to prospects for higher U.S. interest
rates.
Reasonably positive U.S. data and comments from Federal
Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who said he was prepared to
raise interest rates twice this year, helped sustain a rally in
Treasury yields and the greenback.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second
straight day on Tuesday on persisting optimism for a Greek debt
deal and after comments from a Federal Reserve official
supported the view that the central bank could raise interest
rates in September.
Optimism that Greece would secure a last-minute debt deal
with creditors reduced demand for safe-haven Treasuries for a
second consecutive session. French Finance Minister Michel Sapin
said on Tuesday that a "comprehensive and enduring" agreement
between Greece and its creditors was possible before the end of
this week.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slid to a one-week low on Wednesday, down
for a fourth consecutive session, as the dollar strengthened and
global stock markets continued to rally on expectations of a
Greek debt deal.
Asia shares rallied for a sixth straight session as
investors chose to be optimistic that Greece would reach a deal
with its creditors, while the dollar held broad gains as the
prospect of U.S. rate rises came back on the radar.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper edged down on Wednesday on a
seasonal decline in demand and as traders took profits a day
after the metal's biggest single-day surge in more than seven
weeks on optimism over a potential deal on Greek debt.
"Clearly the issues in Greece are impacting sentiment and no
one really wants to jump on board here just yet," said analyst
Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Wednesday on
hopes for stronger than expected U.S. crude demand, while doubts
over reaching an agreement next week over Iran's nuclear
programme eased oversupply concerns.
Brent crude for August delivery had climbed 10 cents
to $64.55 a barrel by 0215 GMT, after settling up $1.11, or 1.8
percent, in the previous session.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)