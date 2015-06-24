EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended with slight gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq eking out another record close while investors continued to await clarity on whether Greece could reach a deal to prevent defaulting on its loans.

The day's action was quiet, with trading volume below average. While energy shares rose alongside a jump in the price of crude oil, a sharp rise in the U.S. dollar capped broader gains.

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Tuesday, lagging a Greece-fuelled rally in euro zone shares as weak results from outsourcing company Bunzl dragged on gains.

There was also little cheer from the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) monthly industrial trends survey, which showed British factory orders grew this month at their weakest pace in almost two years.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average vaulted to the highest level since 1996, ramping up the gains to around 20 percent since the start of the year thanks to signs of a pick up in economic growth, earnings optimism and hopes Greece will avoid a debt default.

The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 20,922.00, rising above its peak of 20,833.21 hit at the height of the dot-com bubble in 2000.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 0.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at its highest in over a week against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, a day after its biggest one-day bounce this month as the market's focus shifted from Greece to prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.

Reasonably positive U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who said he was prepared to raise interest rates twice this year, helped sustain a rally in Treasury yields and the greenback.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second straight day on Tuesday on persisting optimism for a Greek debt deal and after comments from a Federal Reserve official supported the view that the central bank could raise interest rates in September.

Optimism that Greece would secure a last-minute debt deal with creditors reduced demand for safe-haven Treasuries for a second consecutive session. French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday that a "comprehensive and enduring" agreement between Greece and its creditors was possible before the end of this week.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold slid to a one-week low on Wednesday, down for a fourth consecutive session, as the dollar strengthened and global stock markets continued to rally on expectations of a Greek debt deal.

Asia shares rallied for a sixth straight session as investors chose to be optimistic that Greece would reach a deal with its creditors, while the dollar held broad gains as the prospect of U.S. rate rises came back on the radar.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged down on Wednesday on a seasonal decline in demand and as traders took profits a day after the metal's biggest single-day surge in more than seven weeks on optimism over a potential deal on Greek debt.

"Clearly the issues in Greece are impacting sentiment and no one really wants to jump on board here just yet," said analyst Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Wednesday on hopes for stronger than expected U.S. crude demand, while doubts over reaching an agreement next week over Iran's nuclear programme eased oversupply concerns.

Brent crude for August delivery had climbed 10 cents to $64.55 a barrel by 0215 GMT, after settling up $1.11, or 1.8 percent, in the previous session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)