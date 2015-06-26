EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with modest losses on Thursday, but healthcare stocks rallied after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld tax subsidies key to President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform law.

Energy shares drove the day's weakness, falling alongside crude oil prices, while uncertainty surrounding Greece also limited positive sentiment. Transport stocks, considered a proxy for economic activity, entered correction territory, closing 10.6 percent below a Dec. 29 closing high.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index slipped on Thursday from three-week highs reached in the previous session as weaker mining stocks and persistent concerns over Greece's debt problems weighed on the market.

The benchmark FTSE 100 equity index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,807.82 points.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday as investors took profits in a market that hit its highest levels since late 1996 earlier this week, opting for caution while uncertainty hung over whether Greece would manage to avoid defaulting.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.5 percent to 20,676.41 at the midmorning break, retreating from a 18-1/2-year high of 20,952.71 hit earlier on Wednesday.

For the week, it has risen 2.5 percent.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 1.2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro was in a holding pattern early on Friday, having gone nowhere in the past 24 hours as Greece hung in the balance after the latest round of talks failed to clinch a funding deal for the cash-strapped country.

The common currency stood at $1.1205 after drifting in a slim $1.1153-$1.1228 range on Thursday. It was still down 1.3 percent this week. Against the yen, the euro traded at 138.50 EURJPY=R, having hit a near one-month low of 137.66.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday on continued optimism that Greece would avert a debt default, even as the country failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors.

Euro zone finance ministers ended their third meeting in a week without agreement after the three creditor institutions put a final cash-for-reform proposal on the table in a showdown with Athens's leftist government.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Friday, recovering from its lowest in more than two weeks as Greece failed to reach an agreement with its international creditors, although gains were capped by expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike.

Asian equities fell as Greece failed again to reach an agreement with its creditors and stumbled towards a default, while major currencies like the euro and dollar drifted as the debt saga sidelined investors.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was on track for its first weekly climb since mid-May on Friday, buoyed by early signs that Chinese stimulus measures may be feeding into fragile support for the market, curbing the impact of a seasonal slowdown in demand.

Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on Saturday to either avert a default next week or start preparing to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices were little changed in thin trade on Friday, with investors focusing on talks aimed at averting a Greek debt default.

Brent crude for August delivery was up 20 cents at $63.40 a barrel by 0200 GMT, after ending the previous session down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)