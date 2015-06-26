EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with modest
losses on Thursday, but healthcare stocks rallied after the U.S.
Supreme Court upheld tax subsidies key to President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare reform law.
Energy shares drove the day's weakness, falling alongside
crude oil prices, while uncertainty surrounding Greece also
limited positive sentiment. Transport stocks, considered
a proxy for economic activity, entered correction territory,
closing 10.6 percent below a Dec. 29 closing high.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index slipped on Thursday from
three-week highs reached in the previous session as weaker
mining stocks and persistent concerns over Greece's debt
problems weighed on the market.
The benchmark FTSE 100 equity index closed down 0.5
percent at 6,807.82 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday as
investors took profits in a market that hit its highest levels
since late 1996 earlier this week, opting for caution while
uncertainty hung over whether Greece would manage to avoid
defaulting.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.5 percent to
20,676.41 at the midmorning break, retreating from a 18-1/2-year
high of 20,952.71 hit earlier on Wednesday.
For the week, it has risen 2.5 percent.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 1.2 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro was in a holding pattern early on Friday,
having gone nowhere in the past 24 hours as Greece hung in the
balance after the latest round of talks failed to clinch a
funding deal for the cash-strapped country.
The common currency stood at $1.1205 after drifting
in a slim $1.1153-$1.1228 range on Thursday. It was still down
1.3 percent this week. Against the yen, the euro traded at
138.50 EURJPY=R, having hit a near one-month low of 137.66.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday on
continued optimism that Greece would avert a debt default, even
as the country failed again to clinch a deal with its
international creditors.
Euro zone finance ministers ended their third meeting in a
week without agreement after the three creditor institutions put
a final cash-for-reform proposal on the table in a showdown with
Athens's leftist government.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Friday, recovering from its
lowest in more than two weeks as Greece failed to reach an
agreement with its international creditors, although gains were
capped by expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike.
Asian equities fell as Greece failed again to reach an
agreement with its creditors and stumbled towards a default,
while major currencies like the euro and dollar drifted as the
debt saga sidelined investors.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was on track for its first weekly
climb since mid-May on Friday, buoyed by early signs that
Chinese stimulus measures may be feeding into fragile support
for the market, curbing the impact of a seasonal slowdown in
demand.
Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international
creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on
Saturday to either avert a default next week or start preparing
to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices were little changed in thin trade on
Friday, with investors focusing on talks aimed at averting a
Greek debt default.
Brent crude for August delivery was up 20 cents at
$63.40 a barrel by 0200 GMT, after ending the previous session
down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent.
