EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell sharply in heavy trading on
Monday and the S&P 500 and the Dow had their worst day since
October after a collapse in Greek bailout talks intensified
fears that the country could be the first to exit the euro zone.
The European Central Bank froze funding to Greek banks,
forcing Athens to shut banks for a week to keep them from
collapsing.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell sharply on Monday,
with investor sentiment punctured by Greece's deepening debt
crisis following the breakdown of talks with creditors and
Athens' imposition of capital controls.
Travel and leisure stocks were hit hard by events in Greece,
a popular holiday destination for Europeans, and news that tour
companies were evacuating thousands of holidaymakers from
Tunisia after a gunman killed dozens of people at a beach hotel
on Friday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday
after posting its second-biggest daily drop this year, but the
market remained concerned after a collapse in Greek bailout
talks intensified fears that the country could exit the euro
zone.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.2 percent to
20,159.18 by mid-morning after tumbling 2.9 percent on the
previous day, the biggest daily drop since January.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 0.3 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/WELLINGTON - The euro held on to gains on Tuesday
after surging against the dollar as the initial shock of seeing
Greece heading for a debt default eased slightly, but tensions
remained high as the market awaited further developments in the
deepening crisis.
The euro stood at $1.1216 after surging from a
four-week low of $1.0955 struck overnight, helped in part by the
sharp flight-to-quality drop in U.S. debt yields that dented the
greenback.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Monday,
with benchmark yields falling to one-week lows, as investors
parked money in U.S. safe-haven government debt on bets that a
potential Greek exit from the euro zone could stress markets
worldwide.
Still, hopes remained that at least a temporary deal could
be hammered out between the debt-laden euro zone nation,
European officials and international lenders, even with Greece
likely to miss a Tuesday deadline to repay $1.77 billion to the
International Monetary Fund.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold retained gains from a two-day rally on
Tuesday, boosted by safe-haven bids as Greece heads close to a
debt default, raising questions over its future in the euro zone
and rattling global equities.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,179.86 an ounce by
0055 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the last two sessions.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was steady on Tuesday as markets
braced for the possibility that Greece would default on a debt
payment and depart the euro zone, while nickel held near
six-year lows after the Shanghai exchange widened its delivery
options.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
inched up 0.2 percent to $5,800 a tonne by 0050 GMT, after small
gains in the previous session. A rebound from three-month lows
of $5,642.50 hit a week ago appeared to be running out of
stream.
OIL
TOKYO - Oil futures hovered below three-week lows on Tuesday
after Greeks took to the streets to protest against austerity
following a bank shutdown, keeping investors away from riskier
assets and putting Brent crude on course for a second month of
declines.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 16 cents at $61.85 a
barrel at 0200 GMT, after falling to $62.01 on Monday, their
weakest finish since June 5. The contract is heading for its
second straight monthly decline.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)