EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished up after a choppy trading
day as investors held out hope on Tuesday for deal to keep
Greece in the euro even as it veered close to a potential debt
default.
Greece, hours from missing a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion)
payment due to the International Monetary Fund, submitted a new
aid proposal to its creditors, calling for debt restructuring in
what seemed like a last-ditch effort by Athens to resolve its
impasse with lenders.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index hit its lowest level
since mid-January on Tuesday, pulled down by miners and
supermarkets and underperforming even euro zone shares despite
Greece being hours away from a repayment default.
While new data showed Britain's economy enjoyed a stronger
start to the year than previously thought, buoyed by
big-spending consumers and an upturn in business investment,
weak exports continued to drag on growth.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares edged up on Wednesday as a central
bank survey showed big businesses plan to increase capital
spending at the fastest pace in a decade, but gains were limited
as investors remained cautious on developments in Greece.
Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers unexpectedly
improved in the second quarter and is seen rising further, the
Bank of Japan survey showed, offering some relief to
policy-makers keen to jump-start an economy which had been
appearing to back slide again
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 1.1 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro got off to a cautious start in Asia on
Wednesday with Greece's fate still hanging in the balance after
it became the first advanced economy to ever be in arrears to
the International Monetary Fund.
The common currency eased 0.2 percent to $1.1128,
having suffered a 0.8 percent drop on Tuesday. It has been
choppy between $1.0955 and $1.1279 this week in reaction to
ever-changing developments in Greece.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday, closing a
rough quarter, as hopes of a last-minute deal between Greece and
its creditors that would keep the cash-strapped nation from
leaving the euro zone pared the safe-haven demand for U.S.
government debt.
The Treasuries market was on track to post about a 1.5
percent loss in the second quarter, which would be its worst
quarter since the final three months of 2010, according to an
index compiled by Barclays.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold struggled close to its lowest in nearly
four weeks on Wednesday, as the dollar stood tall after Greece
missed a loan payment to the International Monetary Fund.
The Greek crisis has failed to spark robust safe-haven bids,
with bullion investors still worried over an expected U.S. rate
hike later this year after more strong economic data.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London nickel steadied on Wednesday as the dust
settled a day after it slid to six-year lows, while copper was
little changed after China's June factory growth came in a tad
slower than expected.
London Metal Exchange (LME) nickel had dropped 0.8
percent to $11,890 a tonne by 0140 GMT. On Tuesday, it spiralled
to $10,795 a tonne, its weakest since April 2009, before clawing
back losses to end slightly higher on the day.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after Greece became
the first developed economy to default on a loan with the
International Monetary Fund and as both U.S. and OPEC production
hit new records.
Greece, as expected, was not able to repay 1.6 billion euros
it owed to the IMF, in what was the largest missed payment in
the Fund's history.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)