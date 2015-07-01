EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished up after a choppy trading day as investors held out hope on Tuesday for deal to keep Greece in the euro even as it veered close to a potential debt default.

Greece, hours from missing a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) payment due to the International Monetary Fund, submitted a new aid proposal to its creditors, calling for debt restructuring in what seemed like a last-ditch effort by Athens to resolve its impasse with lenders.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index hit its lowest level since mid-January on Tuesday, pulled down by miners and supermarkets and underperforming even euro zone shares despite Greece being hours away from a repayment default.

While new data showed Britain's economy enjoyed a stronger start to the year than previously thought, buoyed by big-spending consumers and an upturn in business investment, weak exports continued to drag on growth.

TOKYO - Japanese shares edged up on Wednesday as a central bank survey showed big businesses plan to increase capital spending at the fastest pace in a decade, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious on developments in Greece.

Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers unexpectedly improved in the second quarter and is seen rising further, the Bank of Japan survey showed, offering some relief to policy-makers keen to jump-start an economy which had been appearing to back slide again

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 1.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro got off to a cautious start in Asia on Wednesday with Greece's fate still hanging in the balance after it became the first advanced economy to ever be in arrears to the International Monetary Fund.

The common currency eased 0.2 percent to $1.1128, having suffered a 0.8 percent drop on Tuesday. It has been choppy between $1.0955 and $1.1279 this week in reaction to ever-changing developments in Greece.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday, closing a rough quarter, as hopes of a last-minute deal between Greece and its creditors that would keep the cash-strapped nation from leaving the euro zone pared the safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

The Treasuries market was on track to post about a 1.5 percent loss in the second quarter, which would be its worst quarter since the final three months of 2010, according to an index compiled by Barclays.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold struggled close to its lowest in nearly four weeks on Wednesday, as the dollar stood tall after Greece missed a loan payment to the International Monetary Fund.

The Greek crisis has failed to spark robust safe-haven bids, with bullion investors still worried over an expected U.S. rate hike later this year after more strong economic data.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London nickel steadied on Wednesday as the dust settled a day after it slid to six-year lows, while copper was little changed after China's June factory growth came in a tad slower than expected.

London Metal Exchange (LME) nickel had dropped 0.8 percent to $11,890 a tonne by 0140 GMT. On Tuesday, it spiralled to $10,795 a tonne, its weakest since April 2009, before clawing back losses to end slightly higher on the day.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after Greece became the first developed economy to default on a loan with the International Monetary Fund and as both U.S. and OPEC production hit new records.

Greece, as expected, was not able to repay 1.6 billion euros it owed to the IMF, in what was the largest missed payment in the Fund's history.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)