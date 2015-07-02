EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday but were
down from earlier highs as energy stocks declined and Greece's
debt crisis showed no clear signs of resolution.
The benchmark S&P 500's energy sector was dragged down by
the biggest slide in oil prices since April after traders were
surprised by a report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose for
the first time in more than two months
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index bounced back from
five-and-a-half month lows on Wednesday, lifted by airline
stocks that were boosted by lower oil prices and a
recommendation for a new runway at London's Heathrow airport.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 80.88 points,
or 1.2 percent, at 6,601.86 points by the close. It was still
about 7 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached
in late April.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 1
percent on Thursday, led by automakers which reported strong
June sales in the U.S. market, and broadly supported by a weaker
yen.
The Nikkei share average gained 1.2 percent to
20,568.65 by mid-morning.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 0.5 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday as
the market geared up for a deluge of U.S. data that could back
expectations for the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates
sooner rather than later.
The euro, meanwhile, remained under a cloud with Greece's
debt crisis unlikely to be resolved before Sunday's referendum.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday urged Greeks to
reject an international bailout deal, souring hopes of any
breakthrough.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as hopes
for a Greece debt deal prompted investors to pare safe-haven
bids, while a stronger-than-expected report on private jobs
growth revived bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike later this
year.
A poor five-year German Bobl note auction stoked selling in
core European fixed-income. Analysts said this spilled into the
U.S. bond market, which had just finished its worst quarter in
two years in terms of total returns.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold languished below $1,170 an ounce on
Thursday with the dollar stronger on the Greek debt crisis and
bullion investors waiting for key U.S. economic data later in
the session for cues.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,167.76 an ounce by
0044 GMT, after dropping about 1 percent in the last two
sessions. The metal fell to $1,166.35 on Tuesday, its lowest in
nearly four weeks.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper held its ground on Thursday after
strong U.S. data eclipsed worries about factory growth in Asia,
with a jobs report later in the session expected to support the
view that the world's biggest economy is gaining steam.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded flat at $5,778 a tonne by 0029 GMT, following a steady
close in the previous session and after sliding 4 percent in
June.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices were broadly unchanged from their
previous close in early trading on Thursday after tumbling 4
percent a day earlier as U.S. stockpiles rose for the first time
in months on the back of high production.
Following Wednesday's drop, front-month U.S. crude futures
CLc1 were trading at $56.95 per barrel at 0015 GMT, down 1 cent
from their last settlement.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)