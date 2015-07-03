EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed down slightly on Thursday
after the International Monetary Fund warned Greece ahead of its
Sunday referendum that it faces a huge financial hole, and mixed
jobs data dampened the U.S. economic outlook.
While the IMF was warning that Greece needed an extra 50
billion euros over the next three years to stay afloat, Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was urging voters to reject a
bailout offer from lenders and saying he hoped to sign a new
deal on Monday.
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended higher on Thursday
as oil major BP rose after reaching an $18.7 billion
settlement with the U.S. government and commodity stocks tracked
stronger crude oil and metals prices.
BP rose 4.5 percent, the top gainer in the blue-chip FTSE
100 index, after saying it had reached the settlement on
the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average drifted lower on Friday
as caution ahead of a Greek national vote over the weekend
suppressed investors' appetite for risk, with Fast Retailing Co
sliding after it reported a drop in domestic sales.
The Nikkei share average lost 0.4 percent to
20,431.25 by mid-morning, weighed down by Wall Street's tepid
performance overnight after U.S. non-farm payrolls data that was
not quite as strong as expected.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 0.6 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar slipped in early Asian trading on Friday,
as disappointing U.S. employment data and caution ahead of
Greece's referendum on bailout conditions kept the market mood
subdued.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar was buying
122.84 yen, down about 0.2 percent on the day but holding
well above a five-week low of 121.93 hit on Tuesday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday,
rebounding from the prior day's selloff, as data showed an
improving labor market cooled in June, raising doubts whether
the Federal Reserve would end its near-zero interest rate policy
later this year.
The government said U.S. employers hired 223,000 workers
last month, less than the 230,000 increase forecast by
economists polled by Reuters. It also downgraded its reading on
April and May job increases, resulting in 60,000 fewer jobs
created than previously reported.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was steady above a 3-1/2 month low on
Friday, as sluggish U.S. jobs data tempered expectations for a
September rate hike by the Federal Reserve and hurt the dollar.
Spot gold was steady at $1,167 an ounce by 0053 GMT.
The metal fell to $1,156.85 on Thursday, its lowest since
mid-March, but pared some losses after U.S. economic data.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was set for a second weekly rise
on Friday, underpinned by prospects of a demand recovery later
in the year and as short holders closed positions, but traders
said concerns over Greece and slowing growth in China would
crimp gains.
Activity in China's services sector slowed to its lowest in
five months in June, a private survey showed on Friday,
suggesting the economy still needs further policy support
despite some indications of steadying.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dropped on Friday as a rising U.S.
rig count stoked fears of oversupply and after Chinese
regulators opened an investigation into suspected stock market
manipulation.
Front-month U.S. crude futures were trading at $56.72
per barrel at 0212 GMT, down 21 cents from their last
settlement.
