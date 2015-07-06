EQUITIES
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday, with
financial stocks and exporters leading the declines, after
Greeks overwhelmingly rejected austerity measures demanded in
return for bailout money, throwing the euro zone into turmoil.
The Nikkei share average was down 1.4 percent at
20,242.79 by mid-morning, after falling to as low as 20,195.76
earlier.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 1.6 percent.
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index marked its biggest
weekly drop in a month on Friday, with miners slipping on a
slowdown in China and banks falling after Brazil said it was
investigating some global lenders' currency market activity.
The index fell broadly in line with shares across Europe
before a Greek referendum on Sunday on its debt terms that may
decide the country's future in Europe.
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell slightly on Thursday after the
International Monetary Fund warned Greece ahead of its Sunday
referendum that it faces a huge financial hole, and mixed jobs
data dampened the U.S. economic outlook.
While the IMF was warning that Greece needed an extra 50
billion euros over the next three years to stay afloat, Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was urging voters to reject a
bailout offer from lenders and saying he hoped to sign a new
deal on Monday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro fell on Monday, while the safe-haven yen
rallied after Greeks voted to reject terms of a rescue package,
deepening the country's financial crisis that could splinter
Europe if creditors refuse further aid.
The common currency skidded to a six-week low of 133.700 yen
, from 136.185 late on Friday. It has since halved
those losses in volatile trade to stand at 134.800.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - US 10-year treasury futures open 0.87 percent
higher after Greek vote.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Safe-haven bids pushed up gold prices on Monday
after Greeks rejected terms of a bailout package, bringing more
uncertainty over Athens' financial situation and its future in
the euro zone.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,170.61 an ounce by
0044 GMT, after earlier jumping as much as 0.6 percent.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper fell towards three-month lows on
Monday on concerns over the deepening problems facing China and
the euro zone economies, but the metal found some support after
Beijing's emergency measures spurred a rebound in hard-hit
shares.
China stocks soared on Monday after Beijing enacted an
unprecedented series of policy moves to support the market in a
bid to prevent a full-blown stock market crash that could
threaten the world's second-largest economy.
OIL
SINGAPORE/TOKYO - Oil prices fell sharply early on Monday
after Greece rejected austerity measures demanded in return for
bailout money and as China rolled out an unprecedented series of
steps to prevent a full-blown stock market crash.
The result of the Greek referendum put in doubt its
continued place in the single currency, pulling down the euro
in early trading on Monday.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)