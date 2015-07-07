EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in a volatile Monday session as Greeks resoundingly backed their government in rejecting the austerity terms of a bailout and China implemented emergency measures to stop a selloff in Shanghai's market.

LONDON - A slump in Rolls-Royce led Britain's top equity index lower on Monday, although it outperformed continental European indexes, hit harder by uncertainty over the economic fallout from Greeks' rejection of bailout conditions.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday as investors bought stocks on the dips, but uncertainty over Greece and China's efforts to rescue its slumping stock market capped gains in Tokyo.

The Nikkei share average gained 1.4 percent to 20,399.82 by mid-morning, after tumbling 2.1 percent on the previous day as a Greek vote to reject austerity measures spooked the market.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 0.49 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro edged slightly lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday, but remained well off lows touched in the previous session ahead of a euro zone summit that investors hope might offer a way for Greece to climb out of its debt crisis.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered near their lowest in over two weeks on Monday after the European Central Bank adjusted the discount on Greek banks' collateral for emergency funding, raising fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

The ECB kept Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) steady for Greek banks but adjusted the haircut on the collateral those lenders offer as security, the ECB said on Monday. The move came a day after Greeks overwhelmingly rejected conditions of a rescue package from creditors

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering near $1,170 an ounce on Tuesday, clinging to small overnight safe-haven gains from the Greek debt crisis, though a strong dollar kept gains in check.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,168.91 an ounce by 0053 GMT. The metal had risen as much as 0.6 percent on Monday in an initial rally following the results of a Greek referendum but gave up some gains to close up 0.2 percent.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper drifted on Tuesday, a day after sliding to five-month lows, as markets waited for the next developments in the Greek debt crisis and monitored stock market moves in China.

France and Germany have told Greece to come up with serious proposals in order to restart financial aid talks, after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject more austerity

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices stabilized on Tuesday morning after posting one of their biggest selloffs this year the previous day over Greece's rejection of debt bailout terms and China's stock market woes.

Front-month U.S. crude futures CLc1 were trading at $52.91 per barrel at 0011 GMT, up 38 cents from their last settlement. The slight gain followed an almost 8 percent fall on Monday that pulled the contract down to levels last seen in April.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)