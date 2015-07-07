EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in a volatile Monday session as
Greeks resoundingly backed their government in rejecting the
austerity terms of a bailout and China implemented emergency
measures to stop a selloff in Shanghai's market.
For a full report, click on
----
LONDON - A slump in Rolls-Royce led Britain's top
equity index lower on Monday, although it outperformed
continental European indexes, hit harder by uncertainty over the
economic fallout from Greeks' rejection of bailout conditions.
For a full report, click on
----
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday as
investors bought stocks on the dips, but uncertainty over Greece
and China's efforts to rescue its slumping stock market capped
gains in Tokyo.
The Nikkei share average gained 1.4 percent to
20,399.82 by mid-morning, after tumbling 2.1 percent on the
previous day as a Greek vote to reject austerity measures
spooked the market.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 0.49 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro edged slightly lower in early Asian trading
on Tuesday, but remained well off lows touched in the previous
session ahead of a euro zone summit that investors hope might
offer a way for Greece to climb out of its debt crisis.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered near their
lowest in over two weeks on Monday after the European Central
Bank adjusted the discount on Greek banks' collateral for
emergency funding, raising fears of a Greek exit from the euro
zone.
The ECB kept Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) steady for
Greek banks but adjusted the haircut on the collateral those
lenders offer as security, the ECB said on Monday. The move came
a day after Greeks overwhelmingly rejected conditions of a
rescue package from creditors
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering near $1,170 an ounce on
Tuesday, clinging to small overnight safe-haven gains from the
Greek debt crisis, though a strong dollar kept gains in check.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,168.91 an ounce by
0053 GMT. The metal had risen as much as 0.6 percent on Monday
in an initial rally following the results of a Greek referendum
but gave up some gains to close up 0.2 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper drifted on Tuesday, a day after
sliding to five-month lows, as markets waited for the next
developments in the Greek debt crisis and monitored stock market
moves in China.
France and Germany have told Greece to come up with serious
proposals in order to restart financial aid talks, after Greeks
voted overwhelmingly to reject more austerity
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices stabilized on Tuesday morning
after posting one of their biggest selloffs this year the
previous day over Greece's rejection of debt bailout terms and
China's stock market woes.
Front-month U.S. crude futures CLc1 were trading at $52.91
per barrel at 0011 GMT, up 38 cents from their last settlement.
The slight gain followed an almost 8 percent fall on Monday that
pulled the contract down to levels last seen in April.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)