EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after Wall
Street found relief in Beijing's efforts to halt a rout in
Chinese stocks, which lifted markets around the world.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 0.19
percent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.23 percent and the
Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.26 percent.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index moved further away from
this week's six-month lows on Thursday, lifted by well-received
results from Associated British Foods and Barratt
Developments.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rose on Friday morning as
surging China markets eased worries, but gains were capped by
sharp losses in Fast Retailing Co on its weak domestic sales
outlook for the current quarter.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.4 percent to
19,939.07 points in midmorning trade after opening lower. For
the week, the Nikkei has shed 3.0 percent.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 1.94 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro firmed early on Friday, while the
safe-haven yen slipped on signs that cash-strapped Greece was
making some progress in its efforts to secure fresh funding.
The common currency climbed 0.6 percent against the yen to
134.600 and put on 0.2 percent to $1.10575 as
Athens took a step forward by sending a package of reform
proposals to its euro zone creditors.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday as
China's beaten-down stock markets rose after recent huge falls
and Wall Street bounced back from sharp losses.
Yields on long-term Treasuries backed away from five-week
lows reached this week on worries about the Greek debt crisis
and a rout in Chinese equities, which undermined investors'
confidence about global economic growth.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold held above a four-month low on Friday, spurred
by a firmer euro on signs of progress in debt-hit Greece's
efforts to secure fresh funding.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,159.91 an ounce by
0216 GMT. It had lost 0.7 percent for the week after touching
$1,146.75 on Wednesday, its lowest since March 18.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was little changed on Friday, as
hopes grew that Greece could reach a deal with creditors and as
China's stockmarkets stabilised after the week's tumultuous
rout. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded flat at $5,626 a tonne by 0043 GMT
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose on Friday on hopes that Greece
could soon resolve its debt crisis and as Chinese shares opened
up higher, but analysts said dramatic gains were unlikely as
global production levels remained high.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)