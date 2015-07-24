EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for the third straight day on Thursday after disappointing corporate results and forecasts added to concerns about the U.S. profit outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell back into the red for the year, with 3M, American Express and Caterpillar contributing the most to the average's fall.

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower on Thursday, hit by weak earnings reports from Aberdeen Asset Management and SSE, Pearson PSON.L rallied after it said it had agreed to sell the FT Group to Japan's Nikkei.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 12.33 points, 0.2 percent lower at 6,655.01 at the close.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday morning after dismal corporate earnings on Wall Street, while some investors hugged the sidelines ahead of key Chinese economic data due out later in the day.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.4 percent to 20,609.62 in midmorning trade. For the week, the index has shed 0.2 percent so far.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.84 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The euro hovered near one-week highs against the dollar on Friday on relief from Greece taking another step towards a bailout, while the Australian dollar sank to a six-year low after weak China factory data.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury long debt yields dropped to two-week lows on Thursday in choppy trading, as investors sought a safe haven from weak U.S. corporate earnings and slumping commodities prices.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold held near its lowest level since March 2010 early on Friday and was set to end the week posting its deepest loss in nine months, pressured by predictions of further losses as the Federal Reserve moves closer to raising interest rates.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper fell on Friday to its lowest level since 2009, with a survey showing a contraction in activity in China's factories fuelling worries over demand in the top metals consumer as stockpiles steadily mount.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to $5,202.50 a tonne, its cheapest since July 2009, before trading at $5,230 a tonne by 0217 GMT, a loss of 0.8 percent.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade on Friday after settling at their lowest in months in the previous session as worries over the demand outlook and continued oversupply weighed on the market.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)