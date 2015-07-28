EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street sank on Monday, with the Nasdaq
losing almost 1 percent after the steepest decline in Chinese
stocks in eight years increased concerns that cooling growth in
the world's No. 2 economy could hurt China's trading partners.
The Dow Jones industrial average finished at its lowest
level since February, and the S&P 500 chalked up a five-session
losing streak for the first time since January.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell for the fifth
session in a row on Monday, weighed down by media group Pearson
and commodity stocks which pushed the market towards
six-month lows reached last week.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 1.1 percent lower
at 6,505.13 points, in its longest losing streak so far in 2015.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a more than
two-week low on Tuesday as investors worried that a fresh rout
in Chinese shares would damage China's economy and as commodity
prices tumbled.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent to
20,132.12 by mid-morning after falling to as low as 20,070.62,
the lowest level since July 13
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 1.89 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The safe-haven yen held firm in early trade on
Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting beginning later this session.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK -U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday after China's
stock market experienced its deepest slide in eight years, which
unsettled investors globally and sent them to the relative
safety of U.S. government bonds.
Longer-term Treasury prices improved, while short-term
prices were mixed.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold hovered near its weakest level since early
2010 on Tuesday, reflecting investor hesitation to bid up
bullion amid growing expectations of a near-term hike in U.S.
interest rates.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Tuesday, after
sliding to six-year lows in the previous session, as China
pledged to halt a stockmarket rout that has unnerved investors
and undermined the prospect for metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded up 0.2 percent at $5,197 a tonne by 0024 GMT, after
hitting its weakest in six years at $5,164 in the previous
session when it fell 1.4 percent. Prices are down more than 17
percent for the year.
OIL
SINGAPORE -Oil prices fell close to four month lows in early
Asian trade on Tuesday after stock market sell-offs on both
sides of the Pacific rattled investor sentiment about the
Chinese economy, adding to concerns about a global oil glut.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)