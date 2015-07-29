EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, breaking a five-day losing streak as attention shifted from trouble in Chinese equities to U.S. corporate earnings and to speculation the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike may not come until December.

The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 chalked up gains of more than 1 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite lagged slightly.

LONDON - Britain's top share index snapped a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, with hopes for corporate deal-making and robust corporate results offsetting market turmoil in China and worries about emerging-market growth.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday morning hit by sharp falls in Fanuc Corp and Tokyo Electron after they cut their full-year forecasts, while the market awaited a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.4 percent to 20,240.37 in mid-morning trade after opening a tad higher.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.16 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar held on to its modest overnight gains in early Wednesday trade as traders look to any hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the timing and the pace of its future rate hikes.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK -U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as analysts and traders pointed to a stabilization of Chinese share prices and a supply of new issues exacerbated by seasonally low trading volumes.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold steadied at just below $1,100 an ounce on Wednesday, trading not far from a 5-1/2-year low, as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting for more clues on the timing of this year's interest rate increase.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper jumped on Wednesday as short sellers rushed to cover their positions amid speculation about further stimulus from China, and ahead of a key monetary policy meeting in the United States.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped by 1.2 percent to $5,360.50 a tonne by 0141 GMT, adding to 2.2 percent gains in the previous session. It earlier hit $5,398 a tonne, the loftiest since July 23.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Wednesday as concerns over global oversupply outweighed the impact of a likely larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stocks and a weakening dollar.

Brent futures for September delivery fell 14 cents to $53.16 as of 0236 GMT after falling 17 cents in the previous session when it hit an intra-day low of $52.28, its lowest since Feb. 2, on concerns over China's stock market plunge.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)