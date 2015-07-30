EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished stronger on Wednesday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve said the economy and job market
continued to strengthen and left its key interest rate
unchanged.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.69 percent to
end at 17,751.39. The S&P 500 gained 0.73 percent to
2,108.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.44 percent to
finish at 5,111.73.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index advanced on Wednesday,
with Hikma Pharmaceuticals leading the market higher on positive
broker comments and GlaxoSmithKline gaining after reporting a
lower-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.2 percent
higher at 6,631.00 points after rising 0.8 percent in the
previous session, when it snapped a five-day losing streak.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose briskly on
Thursday morning to break a four-day losing streak after the
U.S. Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy continued to
strengthen, while strong blue-chip companies buoyed risk
appetite.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.2 percent to
20,540.92 in midmorning trade.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.21 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar held steady in cautious trade on
Thursday, ahead of U.S. gross domestic product data that could
reinforce or dent expectations that the Federal Reserve is on
track to raise interest rates as early as September.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK -U.S. Treasury prices, which had already lost
ground on Wednesday, had little reaction to the Federal
Reserve's assessment of an improving U.S. labour market as it
kept the door open for an interest rate hike, possibly as soon
as September.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold dipped towards its weakest level since early
2010 on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy
continues to strengthen, supporting a potential interest rate
rise when the Fed meets again in September.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was flat on Thursday as a
short-covering rally lost momentum, with the U.S. dollar
underpinned by a looming rate rise in the United States,
possibly as soon as September.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded barely changed at $5,332 a tonne by 0153 GMT, after
closing a tad firmer in the previous session when prices hit the
highest in six days at $5,398 a tonne.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices extended gains in Asian trade on
Thursday, after a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude and
gasoline stocks strengthened the outlook for oil demand.
Brent crude for September delivery rose 36 cents to
$53.74 a barrel as of 0240 GMT, after settling 8 cents higher in
the previous session.
U.S. crude for September delivery climbed 17 cents to
$48.96 a barrel, after ending the previous session up 81 cents,
or 1.7 percent.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)