EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as investors digested ho-hum corporate earnings and new data showed that the economy grew more quickly in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average ended 0.03 percent weaker, while the S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,108.63. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.33 percent

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose for a third straight day on Thursday, with energy shares leading the way as oil prices gained and Royal Dutch Shell rallied after it announced jobs and spending cuts.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent higher at 6,668.87 points after touching a one-week high of 6,697.40 points earlier in the session.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Friday as investors awaited more earnings from blue-chip companies and looked for signs of whether China's volatile stock markets were starting to take a toll on its economy.

The Nikkei share average was flat at 20,526.84 points by mid-morning after traversing positive and negative territory. For the week, the index has been flat while it looks set for a gain of 1.5 percent for the month.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.33 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar held near one-week highs against a basket of major currencies on Friday as investors interpreted latest U.S. GDP readings as keeping the Federal Reserve on track for its first interest rate hike since 2006.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were mixed on Thursday and the yield curve turned flatter following strong U.S. economic growth data that led to gains for longer-dated debt and stable short-end prices as expectations of a September U.S. rate rise heightened.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold slipped to near 5-1/2-year lows on Friday and was on course for a sixth straight weekly fall, its longest retreat since 1999, after upbeat U.S. economic data strengthened

expectations for a near-term hike in interest rates.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper ticked lower on Friday and was facing its biggest monthly loss since January amid sputtering Chinese demand and a stronger dollar, with traders squaring books ahead of the month-end and Chinese factory data over the weekend.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded flat at $5,261 a tonne by 0204 GMT, following a 1.3 percent loss the previous session.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Friday as concern over global oversupply intensified after the head of oil producers' cartel OPEC indicated there would be no cut-back in production, although a fall in the U.S. dollar put a floor under prices.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)