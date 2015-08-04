EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street ended lower on Monday as tumbling oil
prices dragged energy shares to a three-year low and factory
data from China raised concerns about the world's second-biggest
economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.52 percent to
end at 17,598.2. The S&P 500 lost 0.28 percent to
2,098.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.25 percent
to 5,115.38.
LONDON - Top UK shares underperformed their European
counterparts on Monday, with mining stocks hit when
weaker-than-expected manufacturing figures from China caused
global commodity prices to tumble.
The FTSE 100, which is more skewed towards energy
and natural resources than many indexes in Europe, closed down
0.1 percent.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday
on soft manufacturing data from China and the United States,
prompting investors to rotate out of cyclical shares to
defensive shares such as drugmakers.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.19
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY/TOKYO - The Canadian dollar languished at 11-year
lows on Tuesday as a continuing selloff in oil prices thrust the
loonie and other commodity currencies such as the Australian
dollar into the spotlight, stealing the focus from a subdued
U.S. dollar that held steady against the euro and yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields hit
their lowest levels in over two months on Monday on weak U.S.
economic data and a muted inflation outlook, while declines in
short-dated yields were limited ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold dropped for a third session in four on
Tuesday, closing in on a 5-1/2-year low, with selling pressure
supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve is set to
raise interest rates this year.
Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,082.8 an ounce by
0042 GMT, near last month's low of $1,077, the weakest since
February 2010.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped back on Tuesday towards
six-year lows hit in the previous session after factory reports
in China and the U.S. stoked worries about global growth,
dragging on most metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dipped 0.3 percent to $5,204 a tonne by 0046 GMT, after closing
little changed in the previous session when it hit its weakest
since July 2009 at $5,142 a tonne.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on
Tuesday following a 5 percent fall in the previous session, as
high global production and a weakening economic outlook,
especially in Asia, prompted analysts to warn of further falls.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)