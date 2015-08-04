EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended lower on Monday as tumbling oil prices dragged energy shares to a three-year low and factory data from China raised concerns about the world's second-biggest economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.52 percent to end at 17,598.2. The S&P 500 lost 0.28 percent to 2,098.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.25 percent to 5,115.38.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Top UK shares underperformed their European counterparts on Monday, with mining stocks hit when weaker-than-expected manufacturing figures from China caused global commodity prices to tumble.

The FTSE 100, which is more skewed towards energy and natural resources than many indexes in Europe, closed down 0.1 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday on soft manufacturing data from China and the United States, prompting investors to rotate out of cyclical shares to defensive shares such as drugmakers.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.19 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY/TOKYO - The Canadian dollar languished at 11-year lows on Tuesday as a continuing selloff in oil prices thrust the loonie and other commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar into the spotlight, stealing the focus from a subdued U.S. dollar that held steady against the euro and yen.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over two months on Monday on weak U.S. economic data and a muted inflation outlook, while declines in short-dated yields were limited ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold dropped for a third session in four on Tuesday, closing in on a 5-1/2-year low, with selling pressure supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates this year.

Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,082.8 an ounce by 0042 GMT, near last month's low of $1,077, the weakest since February 2010.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped back on Tuesday towards six-year lows hit in the previous session after factory reports in China and the U.S. stoked worries about global growth, dragging on most metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.3 percent to $5,204 a tonne by 0046 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session when it hit its weakest since July 2009 at $5,142 a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Tuesday following a 5 percent fall in the previous session, as high global production and a weakening economic outlook, especially in Asia, prompted analysts to warn of further falls.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)