EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as
weak earnings reports from media companies stirred fears that
more viewers are ditching cable TV, dragging the sector to its
worst two-day loss since the financial crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.69 percent to
end at 17,419.75 and the S&P 500 lost 0.78 percent to
2,083.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.62 percent to
5,056.44, its biggest one-day tumble since early July.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged down on Thursday,
weighed down by weakness in miners and insurer RSA, though it
briefly rallied off lows after a broadly dovish update from the
Bank of England.
The FTSE 100 index ended down 5.32 points, or 0.1
percent lower at 6,747.09 points, turning slightly lower after a
negative open on Wall Street.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday as
investors took profits from recent high flyers such as
drugmakers, railways and retailers ahead of U.S. jobs data due
later in the day.
The Nikkei average dipped 0.3 percent to 20,610.18
while the broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,667.65,
though it is still up 0.5 percent so far this week.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.85 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar steadied against the euro and yen on
Friday after stepping back ahead of a U.S. non-farm payrolls
release that could strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve
to raise interest rates in September.
The euro treaded water at $1.0921 after edging
further away from a two-week trough of $1.0847 plumbed mid-week.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday as
cautious traders squared positions ahead of a key U.S. jobs
report and reduced inflation fears spurred buying of
longer-dated issues.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold steadied near a 5-1/2-year low on Friday and
was on track to show a loss for the seventh week in a row, its
longest such slump since 1999, ahead of U.S. data that may
determine how soon the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.
Spot gold was flat at $1,089 an ounce at 0244 GMT.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper and aluminium futures traded near
their lowest level since 2009 on Friday and were on course to
extend weekly losses with copper pressured by a weak demand
outlook and aluminium dragged by an oversupplied market.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
dipped 0.2 percent to $1,589.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, after
falling as far as $1,576 on Thursday, its weakest since July
2009. The metal has lost almost 2 percent for the week.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil futures traded slightly higher on Friday in
thin early Asian trade, after setting multi-month lows in the
previous session, as investors await indications on how
prolonged the current period of oversupply will be.
U.S. crude was 10 cent higher at $44.76 at 0106 GMT
after dropping more than 1 percent on Thursday when it fell to a
4-1/2 month low.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)