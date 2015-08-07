EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as weak earnings reports from media companies stirred fears that more viewers are ditching cable TV, dragging the sector to its worst two-day loss since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.69 percent to end at 17,419.75 and the S&P 500 lost 0.78 percent to 2,083.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.62 percent to 5,056.44, its biggest one-day tumble since early July.

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged down on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in miners and insurer RSA, though it briefly rallied off lows after a broadly dovish update from the Bank of England.

The FTSE 100 index ended down 5.32 points, or 0.1 percent lower at 6,747.09 points, turning slightly lower after a negative open on Wall Street.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday as investors took profits from recent high flyers such as drugmakers, railways and retailers ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

The Nikkei average dipped 0.3 percent to 20,610.18 while the broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,667.65, though it is still up 0.5 percent so far this week.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.85 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar steadied against the euro and yen on Friday after stepping back ahead of a U.S. non-farm payrolls release that could strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.

The euro treaded water at $1.0921 after edging further away from a two-week trough of $1.0847 plumbed mid-week.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday as cautious traders squared positions ahead of a key U.S. jobs report and reduced inflation fears spurred buying of longer-dated issues.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold steadied near a 5-1/2-year low on Friday and was on track to show a loss for the seventh week in a row, its longest such slump since 1999, ahead of U.S. data that may determine how soon the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

Spot gold was flat at $1,089 an ounce at 0244 GMT.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper and aluminium futures traded near their lowest level since 2009 on Friday and were on course to extend weekly losses with copper pressured by a weak demand outlook and aluminium dragged by an oversupplied market.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.2 percent to $1,589.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, after falling as far as $1,576 on Thursday, its weakest since July 2009. The metal has lost almost 2 percent for the week.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil futures traded slightly higher on Friday in thin early Asian trade, after setting multi-month lows in the previous session, as investors await indications on how prolonged the current period of oversupply will be.

U.S. crude was 10 cent higher at $44.76 at 0106 GMT after dropping more than 1 percent on Thursday when it fell to a 4-1/2 month low.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)