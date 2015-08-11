EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest increase since May as indexes rebounded sharply from last week's losses, buoyed by gains in commodity-related shares and optimism over Warren Buffett's latest deal.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 241.79 points, or 1.39 percent, to 17,615.17, the S&P 500 gained 26.61 points, or 1.28 percent, to 2,104.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.25 points, or 1.16 percent, to 5,101.80.

LONDON - Britain's top share index recouped early losses on Monday, following a sharp reversal in major mining stocks, which turned higher on hopes of stimulus after weak data in China.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 17.73 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,736.22 points by the close, turning higher after gains in early trade on Wall Street.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, erasing its earlier rise to near its 18 1/2-year high hit earlier this year, as investors took profits after the Chinese central bank devalued the yuan.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.88 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The Chinese yuan sharply weakened to a three-year low on Tuesday after the country's central bank surprisingly devalued it, dragging down the Australian dollar and adding a potential element of volatility to the region's foreign exchange markets.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, weighed down by equities rallies on Wall Street and elsewhere as investors bet on possible new policy stimulus to battle China's stock slump and readied for sales of new U.S. government debt.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold dropped on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened after China devalued its currency to prop up its economy, adding to the downward pressure on bullion from a looming increase in U.S. interest rates.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Tuesday, a day after logging its biggest one-day gain in a month after hopes China would roll out more stimulus sparked a volley of short-covering.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had dropped 0.5 percent to $5,284 a tonne by 0210 GMT, eroding its 2.6-percent gain from the previous session. Prices last week hit a six-year low of $5,121.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices slumped in early Asian trading on Tuesday following a jump in the previous session, underscoring the market view that fundamentals are too weak to warrant a push much higher.

Front-month Brent futures were at $50.19 a barrel at 0048 GMT, down 22 cents from their last close. U.S. crude fell 19 cents to $44.77.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)