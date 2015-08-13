EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rebounded in afternoon trading on Wednesday to end little changed as energy shares and Apple bounced back, offseting continued concerns about a slowdown in China. The Dow moved nearly 300 points from its low of the day to its high before closing flat.

LONDON - Britain's top share index was dragged lower on Wednesday by Unilever and mining companies after the fall in the value of China's currency pulled down metals prices.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose but the broader Topix index fell on Thursday as confused investors shed risk assets while trying to gauge how much the yuan will fall and how that would affect Japanese companies' bottom lines.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 20,478 thanks to gains in some of its heavyweights but the Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,659.53 as investors booked profits in large cap shares, such as banks and telecom companies

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.03 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar struggled early on Thursday after retreating broadly overnight as the yuan's depreciation slowed, with the market awaiting the Chinese currency's daily fixing for clues on how far Beijing will let it slide.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices fell late on Wednesday, surrendering gains from a safety-bid rally ignited by China allowing its currency to decline, while Wall Street bounced back from sharp losses.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold edged lower on Thursday as the dollar firmed, but the metal kept near a three-week peak as a weaker Chinese yuan raised doubts about the pace of expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - Copper and aluminium lost ground on Thursday as the industrial metals came under pressure on concerns over Chinese demand, with investors cautiously watching the country's next move after it allowed the yuan to decline.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 0.6 percent to $5,157 a tonne by 0142 GMT, not far from last session's six-year low of $5,062 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices were steady early on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. stockpiles and a firm demand outlook, but worries over China's economy continued to weigh.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)