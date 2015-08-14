EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished flat on Thursday as a drop in energy shares offset a rebound in retail sales and stronger-than-expected Cisco results.

The S&P energy index dropped 1.4 percent, leading the decline in the S&P 500, as U.S. crude oil prices slid to a 6-1/2-year low.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index ended flat on Thursday as easing concerns over China's economy helped to offset the impact of falling oil prices and a large number of ex-dividend companies.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Friday on profit taking and sliding oil prices, although fears of severe weakening in the Chinese yuan continued to wane for now, cushioning the losses.

The Nikkei slid 0.2 percent to 20,557.21.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.09 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar ticked up slightly on Friday after China's central bank appeared to have stopped guiding the yuan lower for now, easing concerns that a weaker Chinese currency could derail plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as global markets steadied on Chinese reassurances there was no reason for the yuan to drop further and on strong U.S. retail sales data that lifted expectations policymakers will soon raise interest rates.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold edged lower on Friday after the yuan firmed as China bid to calm jittery global markets, while upbeat U.S. retail sales renewed expectations for a near-term increase in U.S. interest rates.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Copper eased in early Friday trading with market attention focused on China's currency despite a steadier U.S. dollar, after this week's yuan devaluation left copper more expensive to import.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil prices remained close to their lowest in over six years early on Friday, as rising U.S. stockpiles stoked oversupply and on worries over demand from slowing economies in Asia.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)