EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a volatile week higher on Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data and as euro zone finance ministers agreed to launch a third bailout program for Greece.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index edged lower on Friday, with a decline for commodities stocks, such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell, overshadowing gains in travel group TUI. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,550.74 points.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Monday morning on relief the contraction in the world's third-largest economy was not as bad as the market had expected.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.6 percent to 20,650.93 in midmorning trade after falling 0.9 percent last week.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 1.06 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar started the week on a firmer footing on Monday as traders looked to the prospects of a U.S. rate hike next month while the yen was little moved after data showed Japan's economy shrank in the April-June quarter.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Short-term U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday, helped by a third straight monthly gain in U.S. producer prices that brightened odds for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike as soon as September.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold was steady on Monday after pulling back from a three-week high hit last week, as more upbeat U.S. economic data strengthened the dollar and the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates next month.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper drifted on Monday with traders alert to fresh measures by Beijing to shore up China's economy, while a slightly stronger dollar capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down by 0.1 percent to $5,162 by 0056 GMT from the previous session, when it ended the week little changed.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell to near six-year lows on Monday as Japan's economy contracted and producers in the United States added drilling rigs for a fourth straight week despite a recent rout in prices.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)