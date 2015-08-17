EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a volatile week higher on
Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data and as euro zone finance
ministers agreed to launch a third bailout program for Greece.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index edged lower on Friday,
with a decline for commodities stocks, such as BP and
Royal Dutch Shell, overshadowing gains in travel group
TUI. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down
0.3 percent at 6,550.74 points.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Monday morning on relief the
contraction in the world's third-largest economy was not as bad
as the market had expected.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.6 percent to 20,650.93 in
midmorning trade after falling 0.9 percent last week.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 1.06
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar started the week on a firmer footing on
Monday as traders looked to the prospects of a U.S. rate hike
next month while the yen was little moved after data showed
Japan's economy shrank in the April-June quarter.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Short-term U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday,
helped by a third straight monthly gain in U.S. producer prices
that brightened odds for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike as
soon as September.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold was steady on Monday after pulling back from a
three-week high hit last week, as more upbeat U.S. economic data
strengthened the dollar and the case for the Federal Reserve to
hike interest rates next month.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper drifted on Monday with traders
alert to fresh measures by Beijing to shore up China's economy,
while a slightly stronger dollar capped gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down by 0.1 percent to $5,162 by 0056 GMT from the
previous session, when it ended the week little changed.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell to near six-year lows on Monday
as Japan's economy contracted and producers in the United States
added drilling rigs for a fourth straight week despite a recent
rout in prices.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)