EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 trading in its tightest daily range in nearly a month, weighed down by earnings-related selling in Wal-Mart and a drop in commodity stocks on concerns about China's economy..

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's index of leading shares slipped on Tuesday, hit by a pick-up in inflation and a decline in energy and mining stocks as oil and metals prices fell.

The FTSE 100 closed down 0.4 percent at 6,526.29 points, more than 8 percent below its record high of 7,122.74, reached in April.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday morning after Wall Street retreated on earnings woes and China concerns, while Toshiba Corp jumped after announcing a new board to improve corporate governance.

In midmorning trade, the Nikkei share average shed 0.5 percent to 20,446.09.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.88 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Sterling held onto broad gains early on Wednesday, having posted its best performance against the euro in over a month after a pick up in UK inflation kept prospects of a Bank of England rate hike in play.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited the release on Wednesday of minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting, which will be evaluated for any new signs that an interest rate increase is likely in September.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold was stuck in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors waited for the minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting last month for clues on whether the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates next month.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was treading water on Wednesday, having crashed through the $5,000 mark for the first time since 2009 in the previous session as persistent China demand concerns and a worsening technical picture pointed to further losses.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell again after a brief rise in the previous session, as the United States enters the lower demand autumn season and Asia's leading economies slow down.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)