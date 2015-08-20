EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Wednesday
as minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting highlighted
concern over the state of the global economy, driving markets to
question the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates next
month.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday to its
lowest level since January, hit by anxiety over top metals
consumer China's economy, with Glencore leading the mining
sector lower after poorly-received results.
Miner and commodities trader Glencore was the top
FTSE 100 faller, dropping 9.7 percent to a record low after a 29
percent fall in first-half earnings due to a slide in metal and
oil prices.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell for a third day to a
three-week low on Thursday morning on worries about China's
economy and Wall Street weakness, but SoftBank Group Corp soared
on news its president will buy the company's shares.
he Nikkei share average dropped 0.7 percent to
20,083.47 in midmorning trade, the lowest level since July 28.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 1.17
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar was on the defensive against the euro
and yen on Thursday, having pulled back sharply after Federal
Reserve meeting minutes suggested that policymakers were in no
hurry to raise interest rates.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as
plunging oil prices added to concerns about low inflation and
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting noted
lagging inflation and the weak world economy.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold rose to its highest in nearly five weeks on
Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting
last month signalled that a hike in U.S. interest rates in
September may be unlikely.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper held near six-year lows around
$5,000 a tonne on Thursday as concerns that China's equity
market rout could signal more deeply rooted problems in its
economy added to a seasonal lull, dragging on price prospects.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil markets opened up weak on Thursday
following sharp falls the previous session, with U.S. contracts
hovering slightly above $40 per barrel, levels not seen since
the credit crunch of 2009, and globally traded Brent tested
support at $47.
