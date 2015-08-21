EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 tumbled to a more than six-month low
on Thursday, closing in negative territory for the year, on
concern a decelerating Chinese economy will translate into
slower global growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 358.04 points,
or 2.06 percent, to 16,990.69, the S&P 500 lost 43.88
points, or 2.11 percent, to 2,035.73 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 141.56 points, or 2.82 percent, to 4,877.49.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell to its lowest point
in seven months on Thursday, its worst losing run since 2011 as
investor concerns over the global economy resurfaced.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 0.6 percent to
6,367.89 points, its lowest level since January.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped more than 2
percent to six-week lows on Friday morning after Wall Street
tumbled as investors unloaded risky assets, hit by concerns that
a slowdown in China could affect the global economy.
The Nikkei share average fell 2.2 percent to
19,594.13 in midmorning trade, the lowest level since July 9.
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 2.10
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar withered near six-week lows on Friday,
reflecting doubts whether the Federal Reserve will be able to
safely raise interest rates next month as once expected, given
accumulating signs of stress in many parts of the global
economy.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell Thursday after minutes
from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting offered no firm
indication of how soon the Fed may raise interest rates and
reducing expectations of a rate hike next month.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MELBOURNE - Spot gold hits highest level in more than a
month on Friday after weak factory growth in China fanned
worries that the world's second largest economy may be slowing
sharply, sparking safe-haven demand for the metal.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper fell on Friday and was facing its
seventh weekly loss, as poor factory growth in China compounded
fears that its economy was worsening, eroding the demand outlook
for metals.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices resumed their downward trend in early
Asian trade on Friday with the U.S. benchmark on track for its
eighth weekly decline, pulled lower by weaker global stock
markets and concerns over an economic slowdown in China.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)