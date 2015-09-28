EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 erased an early Fed-driven rally to
close down slightly on Friday, as a selloff in biotechs offset
gains in banking shares.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed the most in a
month on Friday afternoon as energy stocks bounced back on a
recovery in crude oil prices following stronger than expected
U.S. economic growth data.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning
as investors took profits from Friday's gains, and they remained
risk-averse before a run of key economic indicators scheduled
this week.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index up 0.4 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The world's major currencies got off to a slow
start on Monday following a relatively uneventful weekend with
the dollar showing potential for gains if upcoming data
strengthen the case for a hike in interest rates this year.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices declined on Friday after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen somewhat revived expectations
of an interest rate increase by year-end and data showed the
nation's economy grew more than previously estimated in the
second quarter.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold got off to a quiet start to the week on
Monday, struggling to recover from the previous session's losses
as investors worried over the timing of a U.S. interest rate
hike.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper edged higher but remained near its
lowest in a month on Monday in thin activity, with trade set to
be further subdued ahead of a holiday in top consumer China
later this week.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dropped in Asian trading hours on
Monday despite a fourth weekly fall in U.S. drilling activity,
with analysts pointing to the weak economic outlook as the main
reason for low crude prices.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)