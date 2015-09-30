EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher after a volatile session on Tuesday as concerns about the health of the global economy kept investors cautious after more than a month of turbulence.

LONDON - Britain's leading share index fell on Tuesday, with a rebound for the mining sector failing to offset the impact of a cut in revenue growth prospects from plumbing supplies group Wolseley and the ripple effect from a U.S. healthcare sell-off.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous day, with strength in exporters and financials offsetting weak industrial production and a sharp drop in Japan Tobacco.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index up 1.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Demand for the safe-haven yen eased early on Wednesday as global stocks steadied from a rout and some semblance of calm returned to markets, but traders said month-end and quarter-end flows meant that volatility is likely to remain a feature.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields touching their lowest levels in a month, as global equity prices fell to a two-year low on concerns about weak worldwide growth.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Platinum slid for an eighth session out of nine on Wednesday to trade near its lowest since December 2008, and was headed for its biggest quarterly slump in seven years on fears of a demand fallout from the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Wednesday as traders took heart from an output cut in Chile and a revival in Glencore shares, but volumes shrank ahead of a week-long break in top consumer China.

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil futures fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday after U.S. inventories showed a weekly buildup that far exceeded analyst expectations.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)