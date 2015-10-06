EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, with the S&P 500 rising for the fifth day in a row, as rising oil prices boosted energy stocks and investors bet the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates this year.

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose nearly 3 percent on Monday, with a surge in Glencore GLEN.L after a volatile week leading mining companies higher.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 2-1/2-week high on Tuesday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wait longer to raise interest buoyed investors' risk appetites.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar climbed versus the safe-haven yen on Tuesday as improving investor risk appetite worked against the Japanese currency, which was also under pressure from the prospect of the Bank of Japan eventually easing monetary policy.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with benchmark yields climbing from their lowest since April, as weak services sector data supported the view that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates soon, spurring investors to move into stocks from bonds.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold was holding just below its highest in a week on Tuesday as investors bet last week's sluggish U.S. nonfarm payrolls data would deter the Federal Reserve from hiking rates this year.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was flat on Tuesday as a week-long holiday in China blunted interest, while comments by the chief of commodities giant Glencore flagging looming supply cuts failed to spur buying.

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil prices rose in early Asia trade, adding to gains in the previous session, after Russia signalled it was willing to meet with other big oil producers to discuss the market following the decline in prices in the last quarter.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)