EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, with the S&P 500
rising for the fifth day in a row, as rising oil prices boosted
energy stocks and investors bet the Federal Reserve would not
raise interest rates this year.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose nearly 3 percent on
Monday, with a surge in Glencore GLEN.L after a volatile week
leading mining companies higher.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 2-1/2-week
high on Tuesday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will wait longer to raise interest buoyed investors' risk
appetites.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar climbed versus the safe-haven yen on
Tuesday as improving investor risk appetite worked against the
Japanese currency, which was also under pressure from the
prospect of the Bank of Japan eventually easing monetary policy.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with
benchmark yields climbing from their lowest since April, as weak
services sector data supported the view that the Federal Reserve
is unlikely to raise interest rates soon, spurring investors to
move into stocks from bonds.
COMMODITIES
PLATINUM
SINGAPORE - Gold was holding just below its highest in a
week on Tuesday as investors bet last week's sluggish U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data would deter the Federal Reserve from
hiking rates this year.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was flat on Tuesday as a week-long
holiday in China blunted interest, while comments by the chief
of commodities giant Glencore flagging looming supply cuts
failed to spur buying.
OIL
SEOUL - Crude oil prices rose in early Asia trade, adding to
gains in the previous session, after Russia signalled it was
willing to meet with other big oil producers to discuss the
market following the decline in prices in the last quarter.
