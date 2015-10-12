EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Friday, ending the S&P 500's best week for 2015 on a quiet note as investors waited for U.S. companies to report third-quarter earnings.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index posted its biggest weekly gain since 2011 on Friday, as minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting suggested it was not about to raise interest rates and mining stocks rallied after Glencore cut back zinc production.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Friday as commodities and materials rebounded and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates this year were further eroded by minutes from the Fed's September meeting.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered near a three-week low versus a basket of major currencies on Monday, hampered by doubts that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by year-end.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday in light, choppy trading, as several Federal Reserve officials hinted that an interest rate increase later this year remains possible even after the soft September payrolls report.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in seven weeks on Monday, bolstered by expectations the Federal Reserve will not hike U.S. interest rates soon.

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was flat on Monday but holding near its highest level in more than three weeks, after production cuts by Glencore revived sentiment towards metals and as a U.S. rate hike looked to be delayed.

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Monday after U.S. drillers cut oil rigs for six straight weeks, while traders awaited Chinese trade data to be published following the one-week National Holiday.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)