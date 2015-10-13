EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Gains in utilities offset a retreat in energy
shares on Monday, leaving U.S. stocks slightly higher as
investors remained nervous about third-quarter corporate
results.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday after
posting its biggest weekly gain since 2011 in the previous
session, weighed down by mining and aerospace stocks.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday morning
as profit-taking from last week's gains hit home and oil-related
stocks were sold on lower oil prices.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar languished around three-week lows
against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as expectations faded
that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates as early
as this month.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday in
observance of the U.S. Columbus Day holiday and will reopen
Tuesday, Oct. 13.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied near a three-month high on
Tuesday, as investors pushed back expectations of a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike to next year and on a weaker dollar.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Tuesday, taking a
breather from last week's rally, and falling away from a
three-week top as traders took profit ahead of China trade data
which showed a deterioration in its economy, denting appetite
for risk.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures edged up on light bargain
hunting on Tuesday, after U.S. and Brent crude tumbled in the
previous session to post their biggest daily percentage declines
since the start of September.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)